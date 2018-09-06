Wildfire burning on the Santa Catalina Mountains

A small wildfire on the western end of the southern slopes of the Santa Catalinas just above and east Swan, Thursday September 6, 2018, Tucson, Ariz. A small monsoon storm cell moved through the area in the afternoon, with rain and lightning, and the flames became visible shortly after sunset.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A small fire was burning on the Santa Catalina Mountains Thursday evening.

Approximately one acre has burned so far, said Heidi Schewel, public affairs officer for the U.S. Forest Service. She added it is burning in the vicinity of Finger Rock Canyon.

No structures are being threatened by the fire, Schewel said.

It was possibly caused by a lightning strike but the official cause is being investigated. Storms were expected to move through the area Thursday evening, according to forecasts by the National Weather in Tucson.

Officials are monitoring the fire and will reevaluate if action needs to be taken. 

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1