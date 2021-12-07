A 'fun' driving school is opening in Tucson next year

A new driving school that promises a good time will open in midtown Tucson early next year.

Tucson’s Fun Traffic Survival School LLC leased 846 square feet at the Fort North Swan office complex, 40 N. Swan Road, near East Broadway.

The space will be used for operations and hosting defensive driving and traffic survival school classes mandated by the Motor Vehicle Division.

It plans to open Jan. 1.

The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliott.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Albany Road-East Elvira LLC bought 109,969 square feet of industrial space at 2650 E. Elvira Road from Holualoa Elvira LLC for $16.2 million. Jesse Blum and Alex Demeroutis, with Picor, and Chris Marchildon and Barry Gabel, with CBRE, represented the seller.

Zambinc LLC bought the newly constructed Dollar General at 6450 S. Sandario Road from DCM Development Co. LLC for $2 million. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the seller and Sheila Myers-Moore, with S A Moore Realty Services LLC, represented the buyer.