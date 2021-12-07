 Skip to main content
A 'fun' driving school is opening in Tucson next year
Tucson Real Estate

A new defensive driving school will open in Tucson next year.

 Arizona Daily Star file photo

A new driving school that promises a good time will open in midtown Tucson early next year.

Tucson’s Fun Traffic Survival School LLC leased 846 square feet at the Fort North Swan office complex, 40 N. Swan Road, near East Broadway.

The space will be used for operations and hosting defensive driving and traffic survival school classes mandated by the Motor Vehicle Division.

It plans to open Jan. 1.

The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliott.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Albany Road-East Elvira LLC bought 109,969 square feet of industrial space at 2650 E. Elvira Road from Holualoa Elvira LLC for $16.2 million. Jesse Blum and Alex Demeroutis, with Picor, and Chris Marchildon and Barry Gabel, with CBRE, represented the seller.

Zambinc LLC bought the newly constructed Dollar General at 6450 S. Sandario Road from DCM Development Co. LLC for $2 million. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the seller and Sheila Myers-Moore, with S A Moore Realty Services LLC, represented the buyer.

Sunbelt Lot 2 LLC and Nima Asset Management bought 60 acres of land on Old Vail road, just north of Rita Road for $1.3 million. Max Fisher, with BRD Realty and Stephen Cohen, with Picor, handled the sale.

Ideal Properties LLC bought 6,737 square feet of office condominiums at 5956 E. Pima St. from La Rubia LLC for $1 million. Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the seller and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.

A strip mall on Speedway, near Country Club Road, has two new tenants. Marvelous Vintage LLC leased 1,000 square feet at 2901 E. Speedway for a vintage clothing store and Most Valuable Purchase LLC leased 1,000 square feet at 2903 E. Speedway for a collectible toy and hobby shop. Joey Castillo and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, Casa 2905 Inc.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

