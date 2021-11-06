Accreditor: UA Global Campus' academic improvement plan 'seriously inadequate'

"If it wants to eliminate the concern about its performance," Studley said in an interview with the Arizona Daily Star, UA Global "needs to show it’s making improvements in student outcomes."

UA brand on the line

Ashford, now UA Global, has had more than two years to address the commission’s concerns. Whether the new UA-affiliated entity has improved to an acceptable level will be partly informed by the accreditor’s in-person visit in December to UA Global’s headquarters in Chandler.

In February, the accreditor will consider the results of that visit when it decides what happens next for UA Global. It could vote to remove the notice of concern, keep it in place — or take the more serious step of sanctioning the school.

A sanction would put UA Global one step closer to losing its accreditation altogether, which would make the online school ineligible for the federal grants and loans that make up the majority of its tuition revenue.

Although this accreditation review process has been ongoing since 2019, a lot has changed since it started, chiefly the UA’s acquisition of and affiliation with the school. Now, no matter what the accreditor decides, the reputation of the UA — Arizona's flagship university — will be tied to the outcome.