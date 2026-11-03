The case of Copper World

Copper World is slated to become the country’s third-largest open-pit copper mine. But it has one mammoth-sized hiccup: It doesn’t have enough space for dumping its tailings, projected to be over 1 billion tons.

Company documents show that the mine plans to park its waste rock on private land on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains for this purpose, to the chagrin of the exurban residents there. But these private parcels can only accommodate 15 years of operation. The availability of real estate will make or break company ambitions to extend the mine’s lifespan to 37 years.

In 2019, the federal court overturned a permit for disposing of tailings on the Coronado National Forest on the eastern face of the Santa Ritas. The presiding judge ruled that the 1872 General Mining Act granted the right to mine on public lands, but not necessarily the right to dump mining’s byproducts on it.

Going forward, the bipartisan permitting reform bill would automatically greenlight public land use for tailings disposal. It would also apply to the storage of nuclear waste from reactors.

Copper World opponents fear that the passage of the bill could tip them back to square one in their fight.

“It's absolutely essential to stop this legislation on Nov. 9,” Dougherty said. “Nov. 3 is the election, but who knows what's going to happen right after that? We cannot act like everything is fine, even though it's not.”

The fate of the bill

On Nov. 9, the U.S. Senate will vote on whether the bipartisan permitting reform bill can proceed to the floor; 60 votes are needed.