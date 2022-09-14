Effort seeks to protect Arizona's elections, voter integrity

Arizona's general election is approaching, and with it apprehension about how things will go in a state at risk for related intimidation and violence.
"As we consider the armed protests in Maricopa (County) around the 2020 election, we have reasons to be concerned about what might happen this year in Maricopa and other parts of the state," said Tucson's Ron Barber, who is collaborating with Scottsdale's Don Henninger on a new effort: the Arizona Democracy Resilience Network.
Barber, a Democrat and former congressman, and Henninger, a Republican and former newspaper publisher, started the network as part of a nationwide push by the Carter Center. The nonprofit, founded by former President Jimmy Carter, typically works on advancing democracy outside of the United States but, after the 2020 election, efforts within the country were started.
Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida are states where the Carter Center is currently focused. After the General Election Nov. 8, democracy teams will also be started in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. All of the states included are considered battleground states, ones where tension and threats frequently tend to surface, Barber said.
“Our democracy, I am afraid to say, is in real danger,” he said. “Online chatter is very alarming and voluminous.”
'Cracking points'
Barber had recently retired when he was asked, last December, to team with an Arizona Republican for this cross-partisan effort.
Together, Barber and Henninger are now working to increase cooperation with election officials, keep false information in check, and support election outcomes after the results have been certified.
One of their biggest concerns: people upset over election results making false claims of fraud.
“I’m concerned that people who don’t win won’t accept it,” Henninger said. Some Arizona candidates are already saying that if they don’t win, there must be fraud involved, he said.
Such allegations are what Henninger calls "cracking points in our democracy.”
“The good news is there’s still time to put things right," he said, "but we need to be paying attention to it now.”
Barber and Henninger are asking every Arizonan running for elected office to agree to four principles: have civil campaigns, trust the officials, promote fair voting without intimidation, and accept the outcome.
The network will continue through both the 2022 and 2024 elections, Barber said.
“Most Americans, if asked, would agree violence has no place to play in our elections,” he said. “The Republicans we’ve recruited are concerned. They want to restore honesty to the process.”
Barber said that while Pima County did not have the same armed protests as Maricopa County in 2020, the potential exists here and throughout the state.
"We also know that there were armed protests in Prescott and Prescott Valley. Armed militia marched there and were accompanied by neo-Nazis," he said. "Election officials in Yuma County and Yavapai County have resigned because of the threats they, and members of their family, have received."
'A very critical moment'
In order to influence people in Arizona's communities, Barber and Henninger are reaching out to faith and business leaders as well as organizations already working to protect voter rights and election processes.
Their focus right now is finding faith leaders from both conservative and liberal backgrounds to be their messengers, Barber said.
So far, 60 religious leaders from across the state have been invited to meet virtually, at the end of September, with Barber and Henninger. They will be asked to urge people to accept election results and not become violent, or incite violence, if their candidate loses.
Maricopa County's Lisa Jernigan, co-founder and president of Amplify Peace, said she is helping with the network because its approach is nonpartisan and it "seeks to build bridges rather than promote more division and polarization."
The need for understanding is urgent, said Jernigan, who is concerned the fallout from this next election could lead to more polarization.
"In talking with Ron and Don, they believe we can make a difference in this political season of 2022 and beyond into the 2024 election," she said. "Much of this difference will come through collaboration of individuals and various organizations and communities working together, inviting others into this narrative to create understanding and different outcomes from previous elections."
Pastor Bart Smith with St. Mark's Presbyterian Church in Tucson has also signed on to help Barber and Henninger.
"This is a very critical moment for our democracy," Smith said. "Our democracy is in a fragile state."
Getting people from all religions, ideologies and political backgrounds to participate is vital, he said.
"We have a critical role to play in mending our social fabric," he said. "It's about the future of democracy, and it's about public safety."
Judge throws out lawsuit, finds no fraud or misconduct in Arizona election
PHOENIX — A judge tossed out a bid by the head of the Arizona Republican Party to void the election results that awarded the state’s 11 electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden.
The two days of testimony produced in the case brought by GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward produced no evidence of fraud or misconduct in how the vote was conducted in Maricopa County, said Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner in his Friday ruling.
Warner acknowledged that there were some human errors made when ballots that could not be read by machines due to marks or other problems were duplicated by hand.
But he said that a random sample of those duplicated ballots showed an accuracy rate of 99.45%.
Warner said there was no evidence that the error rate, even if extrapolated to all the 27,869 duplicated ballots, would change the fact that Biden beat President Trump.
The judge also threw out charges that there were illegal votes based on claims that the signatures on the envelopes containing early ballots were not properly compared with those already on file.
He pointed out that a forensic document examiner hired by Ward’s attorney reviewed 100 of those envelopes.
And at best, Warner said, that examiner found six signatures to be “inconclusive,” meaning she could not testify that they were a match to the signature on file.
But the judge said this witness found no signs of forgery.
Finally, Warner said, there was no evidence that the vote count was erroneous. So he issued an order confirming the Arizona election, which Biden won with a 10,457-vote edge over Trump.
Federal court case remains to be heard
Friday’s ruling, however, is not the last word.
Ward, in anticipation of the case going against her, already had announced she plans to seek review by the Arizona Supreme Court.
And a separate lawsuit is playing out in federal court, which includes some of the same claims made here along with allegations of fraud and conspiracy.
That case, set for a hearing Tuesday, also seeks to void the results of the presidential contest.
It includes allegations that the Dominion Software voting equipment used by Maricopa County is unreliable and was programmed to register more votes for Biden than he actually got.
Legislative leaders call for audit but not to change election results
Along the same lines, Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers on Friday called for an independent audit of the software and equipment used by Maricopa County in the just-completed election.
“There have been questions,” Fann said.
But she told Capitol Media Services it is not their intent to use whatever is found to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.
In fact, she said nothing in the Republican legislative leaders’ request for the inquiry alleges there are any “irregularities” in the way the election was conducted.
“At the very least, the confidence in our electoral system has been shaken because of a lot of claims and allegations,” Fann said. “So our No. 1 goal is to restore the confidence of our voters.”
Bowers specifically rejected calls by the Trump legal team that the Legislature come into session to void the election results, which were formally certified on Monday.
“The rule of law forbids us to do that,” he said.
In fact, Bowers pointed out, it was the Republican-controlled Legislature that enacted a law three years ago specifically requiring the state’s electors “to cast their votes for the candidates who received the most votes in the official statewide canvass.”
He said that was done because Hillary Clinton had won the popular vote nationwide in 2016 and some lawmakers feared that electors would refuse to cast the state’s 11 electoral votes for Trump, who won Arizona’s race that year.
“As a conservative Republican, I don’t like the results of the presidential election,” Bowers said in a prepared statement. “But I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election.”
Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 520-235-0308 or pmachelor@tucson.com.