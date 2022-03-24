Political Notebook: Ex-Tucson judge lived in Pinal County while in office

Former state legislator and justice of the peace Keith Bee is “indigent,” his attorney claimed in the run-up to his March 16 sentencing for tax crimes.
But property records in Pima County and elsewhere suggest he still owns millions of dollars in property, as the Tucson Sentinel first reported March 19. Not only that, but court fillings show he lived primarily in Casa Grande when he was a justice of the peace representing the eastern Tucson area.
Attorney Michael Piccarretta called Bee “indigent” in a sentencing memorandum he filed March 9, noting that he is living in a 720-square-foot mobile home, working up to 100 hours per week.
But Pima County assessor’s records list Bee as the owner of three properties on Tucson’s far east side with full cash value of more than $3 million.
Bee also lived in Casa Grande, 75 miles away from his east-side district, while representing that district as justice of the peace, the sentencing memorandum makes clear.
Responding to federal prosecutors’ claims about how Bee used his property, Piccarretta wrote: “The truth is that the Saguaro Monument property was never used as a personal residence for Mr. Bee or his family. Mr. Bee and his family resided in Casa Grande during this entire period of time.”
At the time, Bee put on election filings an address on the east side of the Tucson area.
On Thursday, Piccarreta explained the reference to indigence by saying “You can have assets, but if your debits out-weight your assets, you’re indigent.”
As to the residency issue, Piccarreta said: “During that period, he was living primarily in Casa Grande, but he also had a residence that he’s owned forever in Pima County.”
“Most of the time he put his head on the pillow in Casa Grande, but he also had a residence here in Tucson.”
Bee served in the state House, then the Senate, from 1991 to 2001 and was succeeded by his brother Tim. Keith Bee was appointed justice of the peace in 2007 and served until he was indicted in 2018. In the indictment, he was accused of claiming luxury personal expenses as expenses of his bus company.
In a plea agreement, he acknowledged filing a false tax return, and he was sentenced to six months in prison.
Hernandez misses votes
When state representatives voted on three of the biggest bills of the session Thursday, one Tucson Democrat was missing.
Rep. Daniel Hernandez Jr. was one of three representatives who did not vote on bills reducing abortion limits, prohibiting some medical treatments for transgender minors and increased documentation requirements for voter registration.
Hernandez, who is running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in southeastern Arizona’s CD6, did not return a text message Thursday seeking comment. Other Democrats said he had flown to Washington, D.C., for an education policy conference.
His absence drew criticism from some fellow Democrats and progressives, who said he should have been there even though Republicans hold a 31-29 majority. Tomas Robles, co-executive director of Living United for Change in Arizona, or LUCHA, said it reminded him of the passage of SB 1070, when some Democrats simply didn’t show up to vote.
“All it takes is for a Republican to have a flat tire or not show up for us to be able to kill a bill,” he said.
Masters’ NFT fundraising
Blake Masters, the Tucsonan who is running for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, has pioneered the use of NFTs for fundraising.
Already, he reported, he’s raised $550,000 for his campaign by selling nonfungible tokens. If you don’t know what a NFT is, then this fundraiser probably isn’t for you. It’s for the Silicon Valley types and crypto-currency enthusiasts whom Masters counts among his supporters.
Masters, as you may know, made his name while working for tech mogul Peter Thiel in Silicon Valley. He announced March 16 he’s resigned his positions running Thiel Capital and the Thiel Foundation.
On Thursday, Masters opened the sale of more NFTs as a fundraiser for his campaign. They are NFTs of the graphics from the original volume of the book he co-authored with Thiel — “Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future.”
If sold individually, they could rake in up to $4 million for his campaign, but Masters is selling them in reduced-price packs of up to 60 NFTs for the maximum allowed contribution of $5,800 each.
Ironically, Masters’ campaign has labeled one category of NFT collectors “Rocket Boys.” If he wins the nomination, he’ll be running against Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Kelley, a former astronaut.
New JP scours for signatures
Many candidates are in a last-minute scramble to get enough voters’ signatures to qualify for the ballot.
For one new Pima County officeholder, it’s more like a first-minute scramble.
Deborah Martinez was appointed constable for Pima County’s precinct 8 on March 15. She is replacing the resigned constable Kristen Randall, who had two more years left on her term. In the meantime there must be a new election for the official to fill out Randall’s term.
The deadline to gather 377 valid signatures to get on this year’s ballot is April 4. And the guideline for how many signatures you really need to gather to ensure qualification is about double the minimum required — at least 700.
So, along with starting her new job, Martinez has been touring the precinct, getting signatures to get on this year’s ballot.
“Normally, a candidate would have four years. I just have two weeks,” Martinez said.
Contact columnist Tim Steller at tsteller@tucson.com or 520-807-7789. On Twitter: @senyorreporter