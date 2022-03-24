Political Notebook: Ex-Tucson judge lived in Pinal County while in office

Hernandez, who is running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in southeastern Arizona’s CD6, did not return a text message Thursday seeking comment. Other Democrats said he had flown to Washington, D.C., for an education policy conference.

His absence drew criticism from some fellow Democrats and progressives, who said he should have been there even though Republicans hold a 31-29 majority. Tomas Robles, co-executive director of Living United for Change in Arizona, or LUCHA, said it reminded him of the passage of SB 1070, when some Democrats simply didn’t show up to vote.

“All it takes is for a Republican to have a flat tire or not show up for us to be able to kill a bill,” he said.

Masters’ NFT fundraising

Blake Masters, the Tucsonan who is running for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, has pioneered the use of NFTs for fundraising.

Already, he reported, he’s raised $550,000 for his campaign by selling nonfungible tokens. If you don’t know what a NFT is, then this fundraiser probably isn’t for you. It’s for the Silicon Valley types and crypto-currency enthusiasts whom Masters counts among his supporters.