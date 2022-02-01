Pima County Constable Kristen Randall resigns

Pima County Constable Kristen Randall announced her resignation from her position in Justice Precinct 8 in a Facebook post on Monday.

Randall, who serves legal summons such as eviction notices from the justice courts to residents in midtown Tucson, wrote a letter to the Pima County Board of Supervisors announcing her resignation will take effect Feb. 13.

“There is a great divide between my vision of what a constable should do and between the accepted practice of others’,” the letter said. “When a force for good can so easily be a force of pain and destruction, we should examine how this archaic position can better fit the needs of a changing community.”

Randall has taken a housing-first approach to her job, providing tenants advanced notice of their evictions and informing them of available assistance.

Now, with the declining availability of housing and increasing rent prices, Randall said, “the kinds of supports that I had are just waning in the office.”