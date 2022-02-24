Political Notebook: Steve Bannon buys home in Oro Valley

Voters will decide in May whether to authorize the initiative’s half-cent sales tax to fund the work over the next 10 years. It’s an extension of a soon-to-expire 2017 ballot measure called Proposition 101.

The chamber — an advocacy and community development organization that represents thousands of businesses in the region — is asking Tucsonans to vote “yes” on the initiative, saying it’s an investment that needs to be made sooner rather than later.

Proposition 411 "will save taxpayer dollars in the long run,” the chamber said in a statement. “The longer we wait to fix our roads, the more expensive the repairs will cost.”

The chamber said increased road repair efforts are critical because 85% of Tucson’s residential streets are in “poor or in failing condition,” according to ratings by independent road engineers.