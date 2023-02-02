Rents in the Tucson area are stabilizing after more than two years of significant spikes.

In January, there was no measurable increase in average rental prices from December locally, but rents in the Tucson area are still up by 38.1% since the start of the pandemic for all rentals in March 2020, according to Apartment List data.

The current median rent is $987 for a one-bedroom and $1,299 for a two-bedroom, putting Tucson in 67th place in the nation, among the country's 100 largest cities.

Irvine, California, has the highest median rent at $2,996 for all rentals and the lowest of the 100 largest cities is Cleveland, Ohio, with a median rent of $773.

Median rent in the nation as a whole is $1,148 for a one-bedroom and $1,316 for a two-bedroom.

Tucson rents are 6.7% lower than the national average and comparable to prices in places such as Greensboro, North Carolina, and Reno, Nevada, the data shows.

Rent levels, coupled with Tucson's continued lack of housing means this is still an appealing market for investors.

"Investor interest is strong," said Allan Mendelsberg, a multifamily specialist with Tucson's Picor Commercial Real Estate Services. "Many see Tucson being a safe investment as we are affordable compared to neighboring markets."

He said many cities are experiencing big declines in monthly rental prices, but Tucson is holding steady because of the local housing shortage.

An influx of west coast residents during the pandemic fueled the shortage of homes, both for sale and for rent.

"Tucson has a major housing issue," Mendelsberg said. "While other markets see significant drops in rents, Tucson will see little to no change."

Joe Boyle, a multifamily specialist with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, recruits investors to the Tucson market and agreed.

"Investors are going to pay half the price of what they're going to find in Phoenix," he said. "Rents won't keep rising at the rate that they were going in the last couple of years because that was an anomaly."

He said the 3,000 rental units expected to come online in the Tucson area this year, as a result of new construction, still won't make up for the demand.

"The economics around Tucson have improved a lot in the last few years," Boyle said. "Rents will stabilize but still grow a little bit, but soften up to only $10 or $25 a month."

He said investors look at the difference between buying in Phoenix and Tucson.

"Buying in Phoenix is similar to California right now," Boyle said. "In Tucson, you don't have to go in and change things up on day one to make money."

What that means for Tucson renters is a likely a temporary reprieve from escalating rent, but a significant drop in rents is not expected.

Aerial photos of Tucson, Pima County, in 1980