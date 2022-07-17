 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salad and Go adding three more Tucson restaurants

In just one year, Salad and Go has opened two Tucson restaurants and has three more in the works.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Nearly a year after making inroads into the Tucson market, the Gilbert-born-and-based Salad and Go soup and salad chain has plans to expand its footprint with three new stores.

The first, at 1302 S. Kolb Road, is expected to open Aug. 7 and a company spokesman said construction has started for a northwest side location at 2080 W. River Road that is expected to open in early 2023. The company is still in the planning and permitting stages for a location at 7980 E. Speedway and no opening date has been announced.

Salad and Go introduced itself to Tucson in August 2021 at its first location, 5501 E. Speedway, near North Craycroft Road. Within months, a second location opened in the bustling south-side Tucson Marketplace at the Bridges, near Costco and Dave & Buster’s, at 1730 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

Everything at Salad and Go is prepared to go — hence the name — but instead of serving unhealthy fast-food fare like burgers and fried foods, Salad and Go’s menu is health-focused.

Baked or grilled chicken or tofu can be added to generous green salads topped by fresh vegetables that are often locally-sourced from area farmers. Salads and wraps, which you create yourself from a list of available vegetables, lettuces and proteins, are $6.24.

You can make your salad even more portable by wrapping it in a tortilla, which also serves as the anchor for the five varieties of breakfast burritos including turkey sausage burritos and a classic egg, potato and bacon (nitrate-free, of course).

A featured soup makes your salad a meal.

Salad and Go launched in Gilbert in 2013 and already has nearly 50 locations statewide as well as more than 40 restaurants either open or about to open in Texas, and one in Oklahoma.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

