Salad and Go agrega tres sucursales en Tucsón

La franquicia nació en Gilbert, Arizona, en 2013 y se ha expandido rápidamente

Todo en Salad and Go es para llevar, como su nombre lo indica, y todo incluye productos frescos y saludables.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Casi un año después de incursionar en el mercado de Tucsón, la cadena de sopas y ensaladas Salad and Go, original de Gilbert, Arizona, tiene planes de expandir su huella en Tucsón con tres nuevas sucursales.

Se espera que el primero, en 1302 S. Kolb Road cerca de 22nd Street, abra el 7 de agosto y un vocero de la compañía dijo que comenzó la construcción de una ubicación en el lado noroeste en 2080 W. River Road, cerca de La Cholla Blvd., que se espera que abra a principios de 2023. La compañía todavía está en las etapas de planificación y permisos para otra ubicación en 7980 E. Speedway, cerca de Camino Seco) y no se ha anunciado una fecha de apertura.

Salad and Go se presentó en Tucson en agosto de 2021 en su primera ubicación, 5501 E. Speedway, cerca de North Craycroft Road. En cuestión de meses, se abrió una segunda ubicación en el bullicioso Tucson Marketplace del lado sur en Bridges, cerca de Costco y Dave & Buster's, en 1730 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

Todo en Salad and Go está preparado para llevar, de ahí el nombre, pero en lugar de servir comida rápida poco saludable como hamburguesas y frituras, el menú de Salad and Go se centra en lo saludable.

El pollo al horno o a la parrilla o el tofu se pueden agregar a generosas ensaladas verdes cubiertas con vegetales frescos que muchas veces se obtienen localmente de los agricultores del área. Las ensaladas y los wraps, que tú mismo puedes crear a partir de una lista de verduras, lechugas y proteínas disponibles, cuestan $6.24.

También puedes hacer que la ensalada sea aún más fácil e llevar envolviéndola en una tortilla, un burro de ensalada, lo que también sirve como ancla para las cinco variedades de burritos de desayuno, incluidos los burritos de salchicha de pavo y el clásico de huevo, papa y tocino (sin nitrato, por supuesto).

Y si pides una de sus sopas y una ensalada, tienes una comida completa.

Salad and Go se lanzó en Gilbert en 2013 y ya tiene casi 50 ubicaciones en todo el estado, así como más de 40 restaurantes abiertos o a punto de abrir en Texas, y uno en Oklahoma.

Contacta a la reportera Cathalena E. Burch en cburch@tucson.com. En Twitter @Starburch

