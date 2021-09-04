Tucson, Pima County could be eligible to receive extra eviction prevention funds

Pima County and the city of Tucson’s joint Eviction Prevention Program may be eligible to receive additional funds after meeting federal spending deadlines a month early, according to city and county officials.

The Department of the Treasury is expected to provide the extra money to high-need areas as part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERA, a COVID-19 relief initiative that allocated about $25 billion to state and local governments earlier this year. The ERA statute requires grantees to use at least 65% of their funding by Sept. 30 or risk having the unused money redistributed to “effective programs” that meet the deadline.

The city and county have already met the spending criteria to receive the redistributed funds, which could provide further housing and utility assistance to residents impacted by the pandemic. The joint county-city Eviction Prevention Program has dispensed more than 70% of its original $31.9 million federal grant and is on track to spend all of it within the next two months, officials from both the county and city said.

“This is an amazing partnership that the city of Tucson and Pima County, as well as our nonprofit partners, have helped contribute to. It really is. It should be a model for the rest of the state as to how we’re doing it here,” Mayor Regina Romero said.