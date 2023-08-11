Rollerskating, a birding festival, a dog pool party, Cat Video Fest, a fancy Iron Chef dinner and a mermaid parade in Bisbee — all within a weekend.
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
Southeast Arizona Birding Festival
This birding festival, organized by Tucson Audubon Society, is hosting a big roster of activities including field trips, workshops and presentations throughout Southeast Arizona.
When: Now through Aug. 13
Where: Locations across Southeast Arizona
Cost: Many events are free with registration. Field trips range in price.
Visit the event site for more information.
Gather A Vintage Market
Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 10-12; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Imagine stepping into a painting by Vincent van Gogh. The colors swirl around you and the images of landscapes and self-portraits by the 19th century Post-Impressionist artist suck you into a 360-degree virtual world. That’s what you will experience when “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” comes to Oro Valley this August and September.
When: Thursdays-Mondays in August and September
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $25-$35
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Gardening Hour
Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.
When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Bisbee Pirate Weekend
We know what you're thinking: Bisbee is miles away from Tucson! But if you're looking to take a mini road trip to explore the charming little town, this might be a good time to do it. Bisbee Pirate Weekend features performances, a pirate fashion show, a pirate circus and a mermaid parade.
When: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 11-13, though most of the activities take place Saturday
Where: Multiple locations in Bisbee
Cost: Some activities are free, others have a fee
Skate Country Roll Bounce
DJ company Bros Entertainment is hosting this adult-only '80s-themed event at Skate Country, featuring a DJ spinning era hits, a costume contest and food trucks.
When: 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11
Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.
Cost: $16 in advance, skates included. $20 at the door. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Y2K-themed Chez Peachy pop-up
Home baker Chez Peachy, known for her colorfully decorated lunchbox-size cakes, is hosting a three-day Y2K-inspired pop-up at Park Place Mall. She'll have cakes decorated with 2000s-themed cartoons like The Powerpuff Girls, Care Bears and Spongebob.
When: 11 a.m. until sold out on Friday-Saturday, Aug. 11-12; Noon until sold out on Sunday, Aug. 13
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway
Cost: $20 for a bento cake, $12 for kawaii cookies
4th Avenue Deli's 10th Birthday
4th Avenue Deli is celebrating its 10th birthday with free cake and a special on their popular Tucson Streetcar sub. What's normally $15 will be $10 on Friday.
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11
Where: 4th Avenue Deli, 425 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Metal Fest 25
The Rialto Theatre is hosting Metal Fest 25 as part of its Local Love Presents series. The concert features an all-local lineup of musicians.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
Cost: $5 in advance, $8 at the door
Free Mead Tasting
Superstition Meadery will be at 1912 Brewing Company for a free mead tasting! Also on the agenda: live music from Flatlander Jim.
When: Friday, Aug. 11. 4-6 p.m. for the tasting; 6-8 p.m. for live music.
Where: 1912 Brewing Company, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for additional drinks
Free Film Fridays
Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! This Friday, watch a screening of "The Lorax."
When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Chillin at the Chul
Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.
When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend
Summer Concert Series at Old Tucson
Old Tucson's outdoor concert series features tribute bands performing music from artists like Garth Brooks, Journey and Stevie Nicks. Restaurants, bars and shops will also be open.
When: 6 p.m. select Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 26
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road
Cost: $34 for general admission, $80 for VIP
Pupapoolooza
Now that some of Pima County's public pools have closed to humans, they're opening back up for dogs. Dubbed Pupapoolooza, Tucson-area dogs will get to enjoy a swim at two Pima County pools on two Saturdays this month. Pima County will be onsite accepting donations of sealed dog food and used blankets for the Pima Animal Care Center.
When: Saturdays, Aug. 12-19; 9:30-10:30 a.m. for dogs under 30 pounds; 11 a.m. to noon for bigger dogs.
Where: Picture Rocks Pool, 5615 N. Sanders Road, on Aug. 12; Kino Pool, 2805 E. Ajo Way, on Aug. 19.
Cost: Free to attend. Registration required.
Spinnin’ Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco
DJ Herm will be rocking beats at this outdoor roller disco and dance party.
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: $10. Bring your own skates!
Crescent Moon Night Market
Rozet Nursery's upcoming market features more than a dozen makers and food vendors. You'll find baked goods, handmade earrings, acai bowls and ceramics, plus live music, palm readings and an herbs class.
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Rozet Nursery, 7707 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Family Literacy Fiesta
Make Way for Books is turning 25 this year! To celebrate, the local nonprofit is hosting a Family Literacy Fiesta with literacy activities, giveaways and information about their free literacy programming.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Make Way for Books, 700 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Di Luna Saturdays
Every Saturday, a handful of makers and bakers drop by Di Luna Candle Store to set up shop. This Saturday, find jewelry, plaster art, vintage clothing and treats like concha cupcakes and pop tarts.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Di Luna Candle Store, 3061 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
"SWEAT" Party at The Royal Room
Head to The Royal Room where DJs will spin pop, alternative, techno, electronic and house music. There will be a full bar, board games and a water bottle donation drive.
When: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Summer Safari Nights
Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures during Reid Park Zoo's last after-hours Summer Safari Night of the summer. You'll find keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14
Cool Summer Nights
Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents.
Beer for Bikes
Dragoon Brewing Co. is teaming up with local nonprofit BICAS for an afternoon of beer, art, prizes and food from Bailey's Artisan Pizza.
When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Dragoon Brewing Co., 1859 W. Grant Road
Cost: $25 donation includes a pint of beer, a credit at BICAS and a T-shirt
Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson
Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Repair Cafe
Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.
When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend
Emo Nite at 191 Toole
Bust out that My Chemical Romance shirt in the back of your closet and your favorite black eyeliner — Emo Nite returns to Tucson.
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $16. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Cat Video Fest
Cat Video Fest, a compilation of kitty videos, is back at The Loft Cinema! A portion of the proceeds will go to the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter.
When: 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 12-13; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $10
"Beyond the Lens" photography exhibition
The upcoming exhibit at Decode Gallery showcases photography including nature, still life and portraits by local and international photographers. An opening reception takes place Aug. 12.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Vail Vendor Fair
Hosted by Vail Coffee Stop, this market will feature dozens of vendors, food trucks, live music and a giveaway for movie tickets.
When: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Vail Coffee Stop, 13105 E. Colossal Cave Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Teas from China’s Far South
Seven Cups Teahouse is hosting a morning of uncommon tea tastings from China's Fujian and Guangdong provinces. You'll also hear stories of the origins behind each tea.
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Seven Cups Teahouse, 2510 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: $45
Ice Cream Social with Literacy Connects
Learn all about Literacy Connects' after-school program Youth Theatre and Film Collective during this ice cream social. While you're there, enjoy surprise activities and mingle with community members.
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Road
Cost: Free to attend
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!
When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Turquoise Trail and Mansions of Main Avenue.
When: 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 for Turquoise Trail; 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 for Mansions of Main Avenue.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave., for Turquoise Trail; Café a la C’art, 150 N. Main Ave., for Mansions of Main Avenue.
Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.
Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater
At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road
Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Iron Chef Dinner
For the second year in a row, Dante's Fire's Chef Kenneth Foy has won the Iron Chef Tucson title. The Dante's Fire team will prepare the winning dishes (the secret ingredient was peanut butter) in a special dinner this Sunday. (If you want to try out the meal made by Foy's competitor Devon Sanner, Zio Peppe is hosting their Iron Chef Dinner on Tuesday!)
When: 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13
Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road
Cost: $125
Visit the event page for more information.
Second SundAZe at TMA
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, gallery activities and family yoga.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Fruit Cocktail Lounge
Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.
When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13
Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Make & Take Frogs
If you've ever shopped at curiosity shop The Heathenry, you've likely seen colorful decorative frogs for sale, sitting atop shelves and tables. Now's your chance to make your own!
When: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 13
Where: The Heathenry, 657 W. St Marys Road
Cost: $15-$25
Ride with FUGA
Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.
When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13
Where: Ward 1, 940 W. Alameda St.
Cost: Free to attend
Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including yoga and bingo.
When: 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 for yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 for bingo.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.
Sunset Sundays
Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours!
When: 6-8 p.m. Sundays through August
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 4-17