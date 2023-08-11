Rollerskating, a birding festival, a dog pool party, Cat Video Fest, a fancy Iron Chef dinner and a mermaid parade in Bisbee — all within a weekend.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Southeast Arizona Birding Festival

This birding festival, organized by Tucson Audubon Society, is hosting a big roster of activities including field trips, workshops and presentations throughout Southeast Arizona.

When: Now through Aug. 13

Where: Locations across Southeast Arizona

Cost: Many events are free with registration. Field trips range in price.

Visit the event site for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 10-12; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Imagine stepping into a painting by Vincent van Gogh. The colors swirl around you and the images of landscapes and self-portraits by the 19th century Post-Impressionist artist suck you into a 360-degree virtual world. That’s what you will experience when “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” comes to Oro Valley this August and September.

When: Thursdays-Mondays in August and September

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $25-$35

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bisbee Pirate Weekend

We know what you're thinking: Bisbee is miles away from Tucson! But if you're looking to take a mini road trip to explore the charming little town, this might be a good time to do it. Bisbee Pirate Weekend features performances, a pirate fashion show, a pirate circus and a mermaid parade.

When: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 11-13, though most of the activities take place Saturday

Where: Multiple locations in Bisbee

Cost: Some activities are free, others have a fee

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate Country Roll Bounce

DJ company Bros Entertainment is hosting this adult-only '80s-themed event at Skate Country, featuring a DJ spinning era hits, a costume contest and food trucks.

When: 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11

Cost: $16 in advance, skates included. $20 at the door. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Y2K-themed Chez Peachy pop-up

Home baker Chez Peachy, known for her colorfully decorated lunchbox-size cakes, is hosting a three-day Y2K-inspired pop-up at Park Place Mall. She'll have cakes decorated with 2000s-themed cartoons like The Powerpuff Girls, Care Bears and Spongebob.

When: 11 a.m. until sold out on Friday-Saturday, Aug. 11-12; Noon until sold out on Sunday, Aug. 13

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: $20 for a bento cake, $12 for kawaii cookies

Visit the event page for more information.

4th Avenue Deli's 10th Birthday

4th Avenue Deli is celebrating its 10th birthday with free cake and a special on their popular Tucson Streetcar sub. What's normally $15 will be $10 on Friday.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Metal Fest 25

The Rialto Theatre is hosting Metal Fest 25 as part of its Local Love Presents series. The concert features an all-local lineup of musicians.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11

Cost: $5 in advance, $8 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Mead Tasting

Superstition Meadery will be at 1912 Brewing Company for a free mead tasting! Also on the agenda: live music from Flatlander Jim.

When: Friday, Aug. 11. 4-6 p.m. for the tasting; 6-8 p.m. for live music.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for additional drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! This Friday, watch a screening of "The Lorax."

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Concert Series at Old Tucson

Old Tucson's outdoor concert series features tribute bands performing music from artists like Garth Brooks, Journey and Stevie Nicks. Restaurants, bars and shops will also be open.

When: 6 p.m. select Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 26

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for general admission, $80 for VIP

Visit the event page for more information.

Pupapoolooza

Now that some of Pima County's public pools have closed to humans, they're opening back up for dogs. Dubbed Pupapoolooza, Tucson-area dogs will get to enjoy a swim at two Pima County pools on two Saturdays this month. Pima County will be onsite accepting donations of sealed dog food and used blankets for the Pima Animal Care Center.

When: Saturdays, Aug. 12-19; 9:30-10:30 a.m. for dogs under 30 pounds; 11 a.m. to noon for bigger dogs.

Cost: Free to attend. Registration required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spinnin’ Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco

DJ Herm will be rocking beats at this outdoor roller disco and dance party.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: $10. Bring your own skates!

Visit the event page for more information.

Crescent Moon Night Market

Rozet Nursery's upcoming market features more than a dozen makers and food vendors. You'll find baked goods, handmade earrings, acai bowls and ceramics, plus live music, palm readings and an herbs class.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Literacy Fiesta

Make Way for Books is turning 25 this year! To celebrate, the local nonprofit is hosting a Family Literacy Fiesta with literacy activities, giveaways and information about their free literacy programming.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: Make Way for Books, 700 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Di Luna Saturdays

Every Saturday, a handful of makers and bakers drop by Di Luna Candle Store to set up shop. This Saturday, find jewelry, plaster art, vintage clothing and treats like concha cupcakes and pop tarts.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: Di Luna Candle Store, 3061 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

"SWEAT" Party at The Royal Room

Head to The Royal Room where DJs will spin pop, alternative, techno, electronic and house music. There will be a full bar, board games and a water bottle donation drive.

When: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures during Reid Park Zoo's last after-hours Summer Safari Night of the summer. You'll find keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents.

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer for Bikes

Dragoon Brewing Co. is teaming up with local nonprofit BICAS for an afternoon of beer, art, prizes and food from Bailey's Artisan Pizza.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: Dragoon Brewing Co., 1859 W. Grant Road

Cost: $25 donation includes a pint of beer, a credit at BICAS and a T-shirt

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Emo Nite at 191 Toole

Bust out that My Chemical Romance shirt in the back of your closet and your favorite black eyeliner — Emo Nite returns to Tucson.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: $16. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat Video Fest

Cat Video Fest, a compilation of kitty videos, is back at The Loft Cinema! A portion of the proceeds will go to the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 12-13; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

"Beyond the Lens" photography exhibition

The upcoming exhibit at Decode Gallery showcases photography including nature, still life and portraits by local and international photographers. An opening reception takes place Aug. 12.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Vail Vendor Fair

Hosted by Vail Coffee Stop, this market will feature dozens of vendors, food trucks, live music and a giveaway for movie tickets.

When: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: Vail Coffee Stop, 13105 E. Colossal Cave Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Teas from China’s Far South

Seven Cups Teahouse is hosting a morning of uncommon tea tastings from China's Fujian and Guangdong provinces. You'll also hear stories of the origins behind each tea.

When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: Seven Cups Teahouse, 2510 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Ice Cream Social with Literacy Connects

Learn all about Literacy Connects' after-school program Youth Theatre and Film Collective during this ice cream social. While you're there, enjoy surprise activities and mingle with community members.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Turquoise Trail and Mansions of Main Avenue.

When: 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 for Turquoise Trail; 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 for Mansions of Main Avenue.

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave., for Turquoise Trail; Café a la C’art, 150 N. Main Ave., for Mansions of Main Avenue.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Iron Chef Dinner For the second year in a row, Dante's Fire's Chef Kenneth Foy has won the Iron Chef Tucson title. The Dante's Fire team will prepare the winning dishes (the secret ingredient was peanut butter) in a special dinner this Sunday. (If you want to try out the meal made by Foy's competitor Devon Sanner, Zio Peppe is hosting their Iron Chef Dinner on Tuesday!) When: 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road Cost: $125 Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, gallery activities and family yoga.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Make & Take Frogs

If you've ever shopped at curiosity shop The Heathenry, you've likely seen colorful decorative frogs for sale, sitting atop shelves and tables. Now's your chance to make your own!

When: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 13

Cost: $15-$25

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including yoga and bingo.

When: 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 for yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 for bingo.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Sundays

Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours!

When: 6-8 p.m. Sundays through August

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 4-17

Visit the event page for more information.