'Tis the month for movies, markets and fireworks.

We found nearly a dozen different markets happening in July, more than 20 free or cheap movie screenings and lots of Fourth of July celebrations. July also brings the Iron Chef Tucson competition, the end of lavender bloom season in Oracle, pool parties hosted by Tucson Parks and Rec, after-hours events at museums and gardens, and more! (This list also has a few events happening on the last few days of June ✨)

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Don't want to scroll as much? Click the links below to see events separated by date.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chocolate Factory Tour

If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to learn how the chocolate is made.

When: Various times and dates through June and July

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from dozens of local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September!

When: 6-10 p.m. Fridays, June 30 and July 28

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Listening Party at Revel

Revel Wine Bar is hosting a listening party featuring Sade Adu's greatest hits this Friday, followed by a Prince-themed listening party on July 28.

When: 8-11 p.m. Fridays, June 30 and July 28

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for wine

Visit the event page for more information.

The Happy Hive Market

The Happy Hive is hosting its monthly market with more than 20 vendors selling items that range from cute cups and jewelry to calligraphy and bath products. Food truck Under Pressure Grill will be there!

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 30

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Sustainable Art Open Reception

Zero-waste shop Cero is celebrating art made with sustainable and upcycled mediums by five local artists.

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 30

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s Country Night

Trail Dust Town is hosting an indoor '90s country night this Friday with live music, themed snacks and drinks, and a pop-up shop with vintage western wear.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 30 Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road Cost: $5 admission, or free to attend if you eat at Pinnacle Peak. This event is for ages 21 and up. Visit the event page for more information.

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! Upcoming movies include "Casablanca," "WALL-E," "Twilight," "Clueless" and "Dirty Dancing."

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

Lavender Wreath Workshop

Lavender hit its peak bloom in mid-June at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle. Now's your last chance to create a wreath out of the farm's lavender.

When: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday-Sunday, June 30-July 2

Where: Life Under the Oaks Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Tohono Chul's summer series Chillin at the Chul is back for another year! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Concert Series at Old Tucson

Old Tucson is hosting an outdoor concert series this summer, set to feature tribute bands performing music from artists like Garth Brooks, Journey and Stevie Nicks. Restaurants, bars and shops will also be open.

When: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 26

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for general admission, $80 for VIP

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Fridays, June 30 and July 28; 8-10 a.m. Sunday, July 9

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on June 30 and July 28; Ward 1, 940 W. Alameda St., on July 9

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern

Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets. Upcoming themes include '90s cartoons and "The Princess Bride."

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Poolooza

Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting five free pool parties this July where you'll find food, music, inflatables and games through the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 1; 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25

Where: Several locations

Cost: Free to attend. Registration is required for the July 4 pool party, call 520-791-4877.

Visit the event page for more information.

Dive-in Movie in Oro Valley

So you've heard of drive-in movies. What about dive-in movies? Visit the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, which has a slide and diving boards, to watch a screening of Disney's "Moana" on a big inflatable screen.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1

Where: Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Cost: $5 per person or $14 for a family of up to 6

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 12

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents.

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Kids Fest

Loft Kids Fest is back for another summer of family-friendly movies. Every Saturday and Sunday morning through July 16, free movie screenings will take place indoors at The Loft with pre-show entertainment from local toy shop Mildred & Dildred.

When: Doors open at 9:15 a.m. for pre-show activities and movies begin at 10 a.m. weekends through July 16.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser shows at Flandrau

"Stranger Things," Lady Gaga, Pink Floyd, Taylor Swift and Journey — Flandrau has a whole roster of music-themed laser shows this June.

When: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1 for "Stranger Things"; 7-8 p.m. Saturday, July 15 for Lady Gaga; 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15 for Pink Floyd; 7-8 p.m. Saturday, July 22 for Taylor Swift; 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22 for Journey.

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $18.95, admission to science exhibits is included.

Visit the event page for more information.

Moonlight Market

Rozet Nursery's upcoming market features more than a dozen local makers selling items like ceramics, pressed flowers and photography. Also set to be there: Tucson Kava Bar and Moroccan-inspired sandwiches from La Merguez, plus live music and an herb-themed class.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 1

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Zodiac-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, July 1

Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

House Plant Masterclass

Pop culture-themed plant shop Plantney is hosting a masterclass all about house plants — lighting, watering, pest control and more. Attendees will go home with a cutting and a macrame plant hanger.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Mesquite Milling Mania

Now's your chance to bring in dried mesquite pods to mill into mesquite flour! While the pods are being milled, learn more about mesquite through demonstrations, educational displays, talks and tastings.

When: 7-11 a.m. Saturday, July 1. Mesquite pods will not be accepted after 10 a.m.

Cost: Free to attend, $10 to mill a 5-gallon bucket of dried pods.

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s and 2000s party at Sky Bar

Head to Sky Bar this Saturday for a party featuring hits of the 1990s and 2000s, including music by Paramore, Pink, Yellowcard and more.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave. Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks Visit the event page for more information.

The Tucson Pops' Inaugural Independence Day Concert

Tucson Pops Orchestra is taking the stage to perform songs like "America the Beautiful" at this Independence Day concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Where: St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Cost: Free to attend, recommended to sign up in advance Visit the event page for more information. Oracle Musical Festival Looking for a mini road trip this weekend? Head north to Oracle for an evening of music. Tickets include food and non-alcoholic drinks! When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Where: El Rancho Robles, 1170 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle Cost: $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 4-10, free for kids ages 3 and under Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Turquoise Trail; Mainly Murals; Barrio Viejo; and Pioneer Women of Main Avenue.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays through August

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 7 a.m. to noon on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tie Dye at Borderlands

Enjoy a beer at this tie-dye workshop hosted by Borderlands Brewing Company. You'll get a "Beer Me" Borderlands shirt, a pint a beer and access to tie-dye supplies. The theme this time is red, white and blue.

When: 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 2

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Cafe

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Cafe at these weekend events, including bingo and trivia.

When: 6-7 p.m. Sunday, July 2 for bingo; 7-8 p.m. Friday, July 7 for trivia.

Where: El Jefe Cat Cafe, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $14 for bingo, reservations required; $15 for trivia, adults only.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Sundays

Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours!

When: 6-8 p.m. Sundays through August

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 4-17

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays, July 2 and July 16

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Fireworks at Casino del Sol

Casino del Sol is celebrating its 29th anniversary with a free fireworks display.

When: 8:15 p.m. Monday, July 3

Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Red, White and Brew

Hacienda del Sol is hosting a craft beer festival featuring beer tastings, a Fourth of July-inspired buffet and live music.

When: 6-9 p.m. Monday, July 3

Where: Hacienda del Sol, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road

Cost: $70 for the buffet and beer; $50 for the buffet only.

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana's Star-Spangled Spectacular

Marana's Fourth of July festivities include inflatables and games for kids, exhibitors and a car show presented by Obsessions Car Club. A fireworks show ends the night at 9 p.m.

When: 5-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Fourth of July in Oro Valley

Oro Valley is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration with live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities such as inflatables, crafts and lawn games. Tickets to the Oro Valley Aquatic Center will be discounted. The night ends with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

When: 5-9:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

IndepenDANCE Party

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the MSA Annex with live music, food trucks and a view of the "A" Mountain fireworks show.

When: 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Diamonds in the Sky

For baseball fans, Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium is where you’ll want to be this July Fourth. The annual Diamonds in the Sky celebration will feature the Sun Belt College Baseball League showcase game, followed by a fireworks display.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: Free to attend with a donation of one non-perishable food item or a $1 donation benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sahuarita Stars & Stripes

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Sahuarita with live music, inflatable water rides, face painting, vendors and food trucks. The night ends with a fireworks show.

When: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Way, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

City of Tucson Fourth of July celebration

The City of Tucson will launch its annual fireworks show from "A" Mountain this Fourth of July. If you want to watch the show poolside, Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting a pool party with snacks, music, inflatables and games at the Archer Pool.

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 for the fireworks. The pool party is 7-10 p.m.

Where: Fireworks will be launched from "A" Mountain on Tucson's west side and there will be food trucks open at 7 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center parking lot, 260 S. Church Ave. The pool party happens at Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Fireworks are free to watch, though some parking lots may charge a fee. The pool party is free to attend, but registration is required by calling 520-791-4877.

Visit this event page for more information about the fireworks show. Visit this event page for more information about the pool party.

4th of July ExtravaGanja Comedy Show

Lady Haha is hosting a cannabis-themed comedy show on the Fourth of July, set to feature six comedians.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Cost: $15. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

60th Annual 4th of July Parade

The Palo Verde Neighborhood is hosting a parade on the Fourth of July. The event is also set to feature games through the Tucson Parks and Recreation's Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program, live music, refreshments from Coffee Times and temporary tattoos from Ben's Bells.

When: 7-10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tiki Tuesdays

Tiki Tuesdays are back at Hacienda del Sol, featuring tiki-themed cocktails and live steel drum music.

When: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Hacienda del Sol, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Water Wednesdays

Every Wednesday this summer, Children's Museum Tucson will be hosting Water Wednesdays to help kiddos cool down with water fun in the courtyard.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through August

Cost: Included with admission, which is $11.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Cinema Club at The Downtown Clifton

Enjoy an indoor movie at The Downtown Clifton every other Wednesday! July's schedule kicks off with "Superbad" on July 5, followed by "Blade" on July 19.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 5 and July 19

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission, gallery activities, live music and a cash bar. This month's event will also feature food from Herculean Chicken and Okashi, and a death cafe, which is an open and informal space to talk about death.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 6

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Odyssey Live Storytelling

Attend this live storytelling event to hear stories surrounding the theme of freedom.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Candle Workshop with Di Luna

Di Luna Candles is known for her beautiful candles scented like birthday cake, coconut and grapefruit mint. Now the maker is hosting a candle workshop, paired with a class on how to make a mosaic candle holder.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 7

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum

Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings event. There will be kids' activities, community booths and scavenger hunts.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, July 8 and July 29

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $10 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Icon Map Workshop

In this workshop, local artist The Tucson Type will teach you how to make a personalized map with illustrated icons to showcase your favorite places. Throughout the class, you'll get to try samples of teas from NobiliTea.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Be Our Guest: The Disney DJ Night

From "High School Musical" and "Hannah Montana" to "Frozen" and "The Lion King," this Disney night will spin all your fave Disney hits at The Rialto.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Cost: $18. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tropical Pig Roast

Throw on a Hawaiian shirt and head to The Downtown Clifton for a night of pork, cocktails and dancing. Seven local bars and breweries will be pouring the drinks for the night.

When: 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 8

Cost: $30 for access to the bar, $75 for the bar and the pig roast dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

1912 Brewing's 8th Birthday

1912 Brewing Co. is celebrating its eighth anniversary with an '80s-themed party featuring music and movies from the decade. The brewery will also have new beer releases, special cocktail mixes, slushies and food from Daniela's Cooking.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8 Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food Visit the event page for more information. Tap & Bottle's 10th Birthday Tap & Bottle's downtown location is about to turn 10! They're hosting an all-day celebration with live music, toasts and cupcakes, and food trucks. When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, July 8 Where: Tap & Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 8; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Faces of Tucson Mixer + Expo

Tucson Lifestyle is hosting its first Faces of Tucson Mixer + Expo, aka a showcase of individuals and businesses — from folks in medicine, law, interior design and fitness — to share their expertise.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling! Enjoy a bachata class followed by social dancing.

When: 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 8

Where: Tucson Creative Dance Center, 3131 N. Cherry Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, gallery activities and family yoga.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Not Your Grandma's Yard Sale

Shop the closets of eight Tucsonans at this yard sale happening at The Royal Room (there will be drink specials, too!). You'll find clothing for adults and kids, home decor, furniture and accessories.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Pawsitively Cats' 13th Birthday Celebration

Pawsitively Cats No-Kill Shelter is hosting a birthday bash for its 13th anniversary and in appreciation of the organization's volunteers. Enjoy live music, animal trivia games, desserts and items up for silent auction.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Where: Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road

Cost: $10 for adults, free for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies at The Fox

Fox Tucson Theatre is playing a roster of movies this July, from "Mary Poppins," "Babe" and "Annie" to "Fantastic Mr. Fox" and "The Muppet Movie."

When: Various dates in July

Cost: For matinee movies, tickets are $2.50 for kids ages 12 and under and $7.50 for adults. Evening showings are $7.50 for kids and $12.50 for adults.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fundamentals of Photography

Local photographer Julius Schlosburg is hosting a workshop surrounding the fundamentals of photography.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Cost: Sliding-scale ticket prices. $25 is the recommended donation.

Visit the event page for more information.

Live storytelling with F*ST Female Storytellers

F*ST, Female* StoryTellers, is back with a night of live storytelling. This time, the night will be centered around the theme "Heat of the Moment."

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies at Reid Park

Catch a family-friendly movie in Reid Park thanks to Cox Communications. There will be pre-show entertainment including music, games and prizes. Food trucks will be onsite, too. The movie begins when the sun goes down.

When: 6 p.m. Fridays, July 14 and July 28

Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Marana

Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. On July 15, catch a dive-in poolside screening of "Surf's Up."

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15. The movie begins at sundown.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring a towel!

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Oro Valley has a whole roster of movies being shown on the lawn of their rec center this summer, including "The Bad Guys" on July 15.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

MegaMania

A festival of cosplay, gaming, and "all-around geekery" is making its way to Pima Community College's downtown location this July. Among the activities, attendees will find an escape room, crafts, cosplay groups, a comic bookmobile, board games, video game tournaments, sketch comedy shows, workshops led by authors and artists, and more.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays: monsoon edition! Bring a flashlight to explore the lab after sunset, learn about nocturnal animals, and enjoy a monsoon-inspired dance session.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Gardening with Kids

Kids can learn all about seeds at this event, and then start a tiny garden inside a sponge.

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15 Where: Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. Sixth Ave. Cost: Free to attend Visit the event page for more information.

Emo Nite at 191 Toole

Bust out that My Chemical Romance shirt in the back of your closet and your favorite black eyeliner — Emo Nite returns to Tucson.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Cost: $16. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Puppy yoga with Barefoot Studio

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 13 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo at least twice in July!

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, July 15; 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 23

Cost: Free to play, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information on the Button Brew House bingo. Visit the event page for more information on the Bawker Bawker bingo.

Tortillas de Colores

In this cooking class hosted by The Garden Kitchen, kids ages 6-11 will be able to mix veggies into corn masa to make colorful tortillas.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16

Cost: $25 for a child/adult pair. An adult must be present with the child. The fee includes a snack.

Visit the event page for more information.

Themed Trivia at Crooked Tooth

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. is hosting two themed trivia nights in July including "Friends" and "Ted Lasso."

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 for "Friends"; Tuesday, July 25 for "Ted Lasso." Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!

Visit the event page for more information.

Bistro at the J

If you’ve ever enjoyed the Shabbat dinners that the Tucson Jewish Community Center caters, you’ve enjoyed the work of Chef Asher Amar. Now the JCC is collaborating with Chef Asher to host a summer series of barbecue dinners.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 20

Cost: Price varies based on menu item ordered. Reservations must be made at least two days in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to participate with the purchase of one drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Barbie Premiere Pink Disco Party

G3, dubbed Tucson's gay happy hour, is hosting a Barbie-themed disco party. Dress in pink or like Barbie or Ken for this mixer and dance party.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 21 Where: The Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St. Cost: $9, includes a free drink. This event is for ages 21 and up. Visit the event page for more information.

Iron Chef Tucson

It's that time of year again! Watch as Chef Devon Sanner, of Zio Peppe, challenges reigning champ Ken Foy, of Dante's Fire, for the Iron Chef Tucson title.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, but the competition kicks off at 5 p.m.

Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: $35-$99. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Remake Flea

The Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition is hosting its second flea of the summer. This time, you'll be able to shop from 40 vendors who specialize in vintage and upcycled items.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

A Night Under the Stars

Local nonprofit Reach For The Stars is hosting a night of stargazing. Learn about the stars and planets, all while gazing through telescopes and binoculars.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead, 16248 E. Marsh Station Road

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Archaeology Day at Mission Garden

Kids can learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Taste of Summer

If you're looking for a mini road trip this July, Apple Annie's in Willcox is hosting two weekends of summer treats including watermelon slushies, peach doughnut sundaes and seasonal milkshakes. Pick your own veggies while you're there!

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 22-23 and July 29-30

Where: Apple Annie's Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and U-Pick veggies

Visit the event page for more information.

National Day of the Cowboy

Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with a road trip to Sonoita's Empire Ranch Foundation. The celebration is set to include western demonstrations, vendors and tours of the historic ranch.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Empire Ranch Foundation, East Empire Ranch Road, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga + Pint

1912 Brewing Co. is collaborating with Veterans Yoga Project for a yoga and pint class, which includes an hour-long yoga session and either a pint of 1912 beer or a non-alcoholic beverage. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Veterans Yoga Project.

When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, July 23

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Kidz Expo

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper is throwing a Kidz Expo and back-to-school event where up to 2,000 backpacks will be given away. There will also be free books, school supplies, games, raffles and live entertainment.

When: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Just Between Friends Back to School Sale

Shop from more than 100,000 items for kids and babies at this consignment sale. Most items are used, or "gently loved," but you may be able to find new items too. Items include clothes, toys, books, games, room decor, sports equipment, electronics, maternity items, baby items and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 28; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. Register for tickets online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Backpack Giveaway with Lerner and Rowe

Injury attorneys Lerner and Rowe are giving away 750 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies ahead of back-to-school season. K-12 students must be present to get a backpack. The giveaway runs on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

When: 3 p.m. Friday, July 28

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Hair Metal Madness Party

The Dirt, a band from Hollywood, is playing hits from the biggest '80s hair bands, including Def Leppard, Motley Crue and more.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 28

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fire Show at Sky Bar

The Cirque Roots Fire Troupe puts on a 20-minute fire show every fourth Friday, right outside of Sky Bar.

When: 8:15-8:45 p.m. Friday, July 28

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Trades

Around 100 vendors are set to be at this new indoor market. You'll find baked goods, stickers, ceramics, candles, jewelry and more.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Skin, Serenity and Self-Love

Local makers The Serene Essentials and Within Skin are teaming up to host a wellness event featuring yoga, vegan comfort food, a sound bath and vendors.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Garlic Festival

Celebrate garlic at Mission Garden's upcoming festival! Learn all about garlic and how to grow it in Tucson, plus shop for garlic and enjoy tastings.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Intro to Taiko

Odaiko Sonora is hosting a workshop where you'll learn the basics of taiko, Japanese drumming. All equipment will be provided!

When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, July 29 Where: Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted Visit the event page for more information.

Cat yoga with Hermitage Shelter

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, followed by cat play!

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Sunset Pool Party

Watch the sunset from the rooftop pool at Graduate Tucson. While you're there, enjoy drink specials and a DJ.

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Cost: $15, buy tickets in advance. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.