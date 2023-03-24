Tyler Robertson
Some 100,000 spectators are expected at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base this weekend for the return of Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona air show.
This will be the first time the air show has returned been held at the Tucson base since November 2021. It will be the first without any COVID-19 restrictions. Social distancing is still encouraged, however, and sanitation stations will be available.
The air show, formerly known as Arizona and Aerospace Days, has graced the desert skies about 30 times since its debut in 1960, regularly drawing six-figure crowds.
This year’s event runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26. General admission is free. Premium seating tickets cost $55 to $175.
The show will have 22 static displays for guests to walk around and see, and 15 live performances in the air. The performances will once again be highlighted by the Air Force’s premier flying group, the Thunderbirds.
The group, a set of six F-16 Fighting Falcons, gets their name from a mythological creature of several North American Indigenous cultures. According to the Air Force website, the Thunderbirds perform all over the world to “display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents.”
The F-35 Lightning II Demo Team, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo Team, Red Bull Skydivers and Fixed Wing Aircraft and Smoke and Thunder Jet Shows also will perform.
What makes this event unique is that it is one of the only times that Tucson's
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base lifts its access restrictions, allowing the general public onto its premises. Those entering the base are not allowed to bring alcohol, marijuana or pets.
Air show Director Capt. Luke Rockwell recommends that guests bring a water bottle, protection from the sun, comfortable shoes and a bank card or cash. Viewing equipment, such as cameras or binoculars, hearing protection, strollers or wagons for children, diaper bags, snacks in non-glass containers and umbrellas for use in walking areas only are also allowed.
A pararescue team from the 563rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base bring a downed airman into an HH-60 helicopter during a demonstration on Friday, March 24.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
The base is expected to open for inbound traffic at 9 a.m. on both days, but guests can expect delays when entering. The two entrances – at the corner of East Golf Links and South Swan roads and the corner of East Golf Links and South Craycroft roads – will remain open for inbound traffic until 2 p.m.
Rockwell said rideshare services will have access to the event, although there will not be a designated drop-off/pickup area. Guests also can be dropped off and picked up at the entrance to the base and walk to the designated area.
It is about 1 mile to the parking area from the entrance, a third of a mile from the parking area to the static displays and there is roughly 8,000 feet of static display area for people to walk around.
Rockwell says there will be concessions, canopies for shade and ATMs available.
Recruiters from every military branch also will be present for anybody interested in signing up. Rockwell said the air show historically is one of the most successful recruitment events for the area.
Proceeds from the air show will be used to pay the performers and benefit the base’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs including the golf, arts and crafts, bowling, clubs, library and the base community center.
Visit
dmfss.com/airshow for tickets and more information.
The Heritage Flight Training Course held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson runs through Sunday, March 5.
Demonstration pilots are being trained and certified before performing in the upcoming air show season. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation "celebrates U.S. air power history and serves as a memorial to those who have served in the U.S. Air Force by providing annual Heritage Flight demonstrations around the world," their website reads.
Video by Pascal Albright / Arizona Daily Star
Pascal Albright
Photos: 2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona – D-M Air Show
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pass by the air show command at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show
A boy squints while looking into the sun at the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds break during a maneuver at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds make a formation pass over the crowd at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
Strained necks at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds make a pass at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The afternoon sun glints off U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
A pair of U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds – one inverted – at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds make a pass at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds go vertical at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were LOUD at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform aerobatics at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The flight crew of a U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 prep for flight at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
A Thunderbirds pilot waves to the crew while taxiing to takeoff at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day. The show is capped by a thrilling aerobatic display by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
A U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet flies upside down at near-stall speeds at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
An F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilot acknowledges the crowd at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The B-17G "Sentimental Journey" makes a pass over air show staff at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
A pararescue jumper lands to aid a downed pilot during a search and rescue demo at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
An HC-130 Combat King trailing refueling booms leads two HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters during a Combat Search and Rescue demo at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
A C-130 Hercules from Davis-Monthan AFB makes a pass during Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
A pararescueman rescues a downed pilot during a Combat Search and Rescue demo at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
An F-35 Lightning II with afterburner aglow makes a tight turn at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
Lots of hands blocking the afternoon sun at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
An F-35 Lightning II, a P-51 Mustang and an A-10 Thunderbolt II in formation at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
An A-10, P-51 and F-35 in formation framed by the huge tail of a C5M Galaxy at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
A boy aims a Gatling gun on an HH-60 helicopter at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
A future pilot poses for a photo at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
Large U.S Air Force aircraft on display at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
WWII era Hellcat fighter and PBJ-1J Mitchell bomber at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day. The show is capped by a thrilling aerobatic display by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The Lockheed C5M Galaxy cargo plane was big enough to handle any crowd at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
Russ Kozimar talks to people about the Boeing B-17G "Sentimental Journey" from Falcon Field in Mesa during Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
A boy peers at the twin machine guns on the B-17G bomber at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
A 100-year-old former WWII B-17 pilot signed the bomb bay doors on the B-17G "Sentimental Journey" at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
Thanks to large wings there was plenty of shade on the otherwise unforgiving flight line at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show
A man grabs a tiny bit of shade under the refueling boom of a KC-10 tanker at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
Spectators emerge from the huge KC-10 refueling tanker on display at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
Pilot Kirby Chambliss takes his aircraft into a corkscrew at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
People waiting to get a peek inside a KC-135 watch Kirby Chambliss fly at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The crowds were manageable, especially if you had shoulder to sit on at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
Vicky Benzing takes her 1940 Stearman off the deck at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
Kids take their turn in a mine-resistant armored personnel vehicle at Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
An A-10 Thunderbolt II flies cover for two HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters extracting a downed pilot during a demonstration of Davis-Monthan AFB's Combat Search and Rescue Team during Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
2021 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona
The young and young at heart take a peak at the cramped seat for a ball turret gunner on a WWII-era Boeing B-17G bomber on Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan AFB on Nov. 6, 2021. The show features dozens of aircraft flying and on display, from WWII to present day.
Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star
