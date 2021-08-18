 Skip to main content
Thursday movies

  • Updated

Thursday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Free Guy (PG-13) - 2:15, 5, 7:45.

Respect (PG-13) - 1:15, 4:30, 7:45.

Protégé (R) - 6, 7, 8.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Black Widow (PG-13) - 12:50, 3:55, 7:10, 10:20.

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 2:25, 5, 7:40, 10:20.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 12:50, 2:20, 3:50, 5:30, 7, 8:40, 10:10.

Old (PG-13) - 2:15, 4:55, 7:35, 10:30.

Respect (PG-13) - 3:20, 6:45, 10:10.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 1:20, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15.

Stillwater (R) - 3:30 p.m.

Forever Purge (R) - 2:30 p.m.

Night House (R) - 7, 9:45.

Protégé (R) - 6, 8:45.

Suicide Squad (R) - 12:55, 2:40, 4:10, 5:50, 7:20, 9:15, 10:30.

Desert Sky Cinema

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 2, 4:30, 6:45.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 1:30, 4.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 1, 3:45, 6:30.

Respect (PG-13) - 1, 4, 7.

Suicide Squad (R) - 1, 3:45, 6:30.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Black Widow (PG-13) - 4:30 p.m.

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 4:55, 7:35.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 3:05, 3:45, 4:10, 5, 7:10, 7:25, 8.

Free Guy 3D (PG-13) - 6 p.m.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 3:20, 6:30.

Old (PG-13) - 5:05, 7:55.

Respect (PG-13) - 4, 7:30.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 3:40 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home 35th Anniversary (NR) - 3, 7.

Stillwater (R) - 3:55 p.m.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 3:30, 7.

Night House (R) - 7, 7:45.

Protégé (R) - 6, 7:20.

Suicide Squad (R) - 4:10, 5:25, 6:15, 7:40.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Black Widow (PG-13) - 4:20, 7:25.

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 2:55, 4:25, 5:25, 7, 8.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 4, 5, 6:45, 7:45.

Free Guy: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 7:15 p.m.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 4:30, 7:30.

Old (PG-13) - 5:15, 7:55.

Respect (PG-13) - 3, 4, 6:15, 7:15.

Snake Eyes (PG-13) - 2:55 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home 35th Anniversary (NR) - 3, 7.

Stillwater (R) - 3:55, 7:10.

Night House (R) - 6, 8:45.

Protégé (R) - 6, 9.

Suicide Squad (R) - 3:05, 6:30.

Suicide Squad: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 4:05 p.m.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 South Houghton Road

1-888-407-9874

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 10:30, 1, 3:35, 6, 9:45.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 10, 11, 1, 2, 4, 4:45, 7, 7:45, 10, 10:30.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 10:15, 1:30, 2:45, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.

Respect (PG-13) - 10:15, 1:45, 5:15, 8:30.

Stillwater (R) - 11:30, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45.

Storks (PG) - 10:30, 12:45.

Protégé (R) - 9 p.m.

Suicide Squad (R) - 10, 1:15, 4:45, 8.

Gateway 12

Cinemark Century

770 N. Kolb Road

1-800-CINEMARK

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 4:45, 7:10.

Cruella (PG-13) - 4, 6:55.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 5:15, 7:30.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 4, 7:05.

News of the World (PG-13) - 4:05, 6:50.

Nobody (R) - 5, 7:25.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 4:05, 6:35.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 4:40, 7.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 4:35, 7:20.

Croods: A New Age (PG) - 4:15, 6:40.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 4:30, 7:15.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4, 6:30.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Annette (R) - 3:30, 7.

Eyimofe (NR) - 11, 5.

Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro (NR) - 11:15, 4:45, 8.

Green Knight (R) - noon, 1:45, 7:15.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Black Widow (PG-13) - 12:20, 3:30, 6:40.

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 11:55, 2:30, 5:10, 8.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 12:30, 1:45, 3:30, 6:25, 7:35.

Free Guy 3D (PG-13) - 4:40 p.m.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 11:50, 1:25, 3, 4:35, 6:10, 7:45.

Old (PG-13) - 12:50 p.m.

Respect (PG-13) - 11:40, 3:05, 6:30.

Stillwater (R) - 12:30, 3:50, 7:10.

Green Knight (R) - 3:40 p.m.

Night House (R) - 7 p.m.

Protégé (R) - 6 p.m.

Suicide Squad (R) - 11:45, 1:40, 3:10, 4:50, 6:20.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Black Widow (PG-13) - 12:05, 3:25, 6:45, 10:05.

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 11:30, 2:15, 5, 7:45, 10:30.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 11:35, 12:10, 12:50, 1:20, 1:50, 2:35, 3:55, 4:25, 4:55, 5:35, 6:20, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:35, 10:05, 10:35.

Free Guy 3D (PG-13) - 3:10, 9:25.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 12:55, 2:30, 4:10, 7:25, 10:35.

Old (PG-13) - 11:40, 4:05, 10:15.

Respect (PG-13) - 11:45, 1:15, 3:20, 4:45, 6:55, 8:15, 10:30.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 1, 7:05, 10:20.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 1:05, 4:10.

Stillwater (R) - 3:40, 7:10.

Green Knight (R) - 12:15, 10:30.

Night House (R) - 7 p.m.

Protégé (R) - 6, 8:45.

Suicide Squad (R) - 11:50, 12:45, 1:55, 3:05, 4, 5:10, 7:20, 8:25, 10:35.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Black Widow (PG-13) - 2:10, 5:15, 8:25.

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 11:45, 2:15, 4:45, 7:20, 9:55.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 11:25, 2:15, 3:25, 5:10, 8:10, 9:20.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 11, 2:55, 6, 9:05.

Old (PG-13) - 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:45.

Respect (PG-13) - 11:30, 2, 5:30, 8:55.

Stillwater (R) - 11:15, 5:45, 9:15.

Green Knight (R) - 12:20, 2:35, 6:15.

Suicide Squad (R) - noon, 3:10, 6:30, 9:35.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Free Guy (PG-13) - 12:40, 3:30, 6:15, 9.

Respect (PG-13) - noon, 3:10, 6:20.

Protégé (R) - 6:10, 8:50.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

