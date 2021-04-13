Tim Steller's opinion: As CBP chief, Magnus must reduce politicization of agencies loyal to Trump

A photo of Trump posted April 5 this year by former aide Stephen Miller shows that Trump still has on his desk a plaque made out of a piece of border barrier presented to him in 2019 by Gloria Chavez, then chief patrol agent of the El Centro Sector.

“In recognition of your commitment and unwavering support for the men and women on the front lines and the border security mission of the United States, we would like to present you with this piece of the first 30-foot border wall installed along the United States border with Mexico,” it says.

Chavez has since been elevated to chief of the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector, one of many high-ranking officials who made public displays of loyalty to Trump, only to be ostensibly answering to a new president now, one who appoints people like Magnus to oversee her.

As the Trump years went on, Magnus also took stands on asylum and migrants that were at odds with those of Trump and his Customs and Border Protection loyalists, but not so radical as to disqualify him from consideration.