Today's Tucson restaurant deals

From the April's Tucson-area coronavirus coverage:
  • Updated
Westward Look's Gold does not disappoint
  photos by Sarah Anderson / For the Arizona Daily Star

Note: Restaurant hours and offerings are subject to change right now, so please check the website or call to confirm these offers.

Eegee's is offering a family meal pack with two 12-inch grinders, two orders of fries, two salads, two cookies and four small eegee's for $29.99.

Fox Restaurant Concepts restaurants are offering 35 percent off online orders with a coupon code FRC35. Local options include Zin Burger, Wildflower, Culinary Dropout and Blanco Tacos + Tequila. The deal is not good at North Italia, the website says.

Westward Look is offering a special two-for-one carry-out menu provided diners order two of the same entree.

Mama's Pizza & Heroes is offering $2 off take-and-take pizzas.

Also, don't miss our comprehensive list of more than 500 Tucson-area restaurants open for take out and delivery.

Send restaurant deals or updates to jspitz@tucson.com

Concerned about COVID-19?

