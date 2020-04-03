Today's Tucson restaurant deals

Note: Restaurant hours and offerings are subject to change right now, so please check the website or call to confirm these offers.
Eegee's is offering a family meal pack with two 12-inch grinders, two orders of fries, two salads, two cookies and four small eegee's for $29.99.
Fox Restaurant Concepts restaurants are offering 35 percent off online orders with a coupon code FRC35. Local options include Zin Burger, Wildflower, Culinary Dropout and Blanco Tacos + Tequila. The deal is not good at North Italia, the website says.
Westward Look is offering a special two-for-one carry-out menu provided diners order two of the same entree.
Mama's Pizza & Heroes is offering $2 off take-and-take pizzas.
Also, don't miss our comprehensive list of more than 500 Tucson-area restaurants open for take out and delivery.
Send restaurant deals or updates to jspitz@tucson.com
