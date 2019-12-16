Tucson bartender to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

Eric Smith remembers watching “Jeopardy!” and competing against a friend when he was in middle school.

“We’d be stoked if we got six or seven questions right,” the Tucsonan says.

Come Thursday, Dec. 19, Smith will have the chance to flex his “Jeopardy” skills on the televised game show.

Four years ago, Smith — a longtime bartender at local restaurant Kingfisher — took an online “Jeopardy!” test. It was 50 questions in 50 categories, with 15 seconds to answer.

“I always watched ‘Jeopardy!’ and I always did well,” Smith, who graduated from University High School and later the University of Arizona, says. “(The test) was free so I thought I would give it a shot.”

In 2018, he took the test for a third time. The digital test never tells its users their score, but Smith assumed he did well. In May of that year, he received the long-awaited call and was asked to audition.

He flew to San Francisco a couple months later, where he was given a written version of the test. Then, contestants broke into groups and played a mini version of the game show.