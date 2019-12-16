Tucson bartender to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

Eric Smith remembers watching “Jeopardy!” and competing against a friend when he was in middle school.
“We’d be stoked if we got six or seven questions right,” the Tucsonan says.
Come Thursday, Dec. 19, Smith will have the chance to flex his “Jeopardy” skills on the televised game show.
Four years ago, Smith — a longtime bartender at local restaurant Kingfisher — took an online “Jeopardy!” test. It was 50 questions in 50 categories, with 15 seconds to answer.
“I always watched ‘Jeopardy!’ and I always did well,” Smith, who graduated from University High School and later the University of Arizona, says. “(The test) was free so I thought I would give it a shot.”
In 2018, he took the test for a third time. The digital test never tells its users their score, but Smith assumed he did well. In May of that year, he received the long-awaited call and was asked to audition.
He flew to San Francisco a couple months later, where he was given a written version of the test. Then, contestants broke into groups and played a mini version of the game show.
“It had been 14 months since I had auditioned and I hadn’t heard back from them,” Smith says. “After six months or so, I was like, ‘Well, it would be a nice surprise, but I’m not holding my breath.’”
More than a year after auditioning, Smith got the call — he made it on the show.
“When she called me, I scared my fiancé because I shouted as loud as I could,” he says. “I was so happy I was getting called.”
Smith found himself in Los Angeles in October of this year, ready to compete on the show.
“It’s a crazy process,” Smith says. “They pick you up at the hotel at 7 a.m., shuttle you over with the other contestants for the day and the defending champion.”
Contestants arrive at the studio about 8 a.m., go to hair and makeup and then rehearsals begin.
“The overall experience — it’s fast but it’s a lot of fun,” he says.
“You’re talking to all the other ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants from around the country. It’s fun listening to their experiences.”
And host Alex Trebek? Smith says he’s incredibly friendly.
“Especially with the audience,” Smith says. “He’s very warm and likes to make jokes. He makes the day great for everybody — the audience and the contestants.”
“I’m really excited to watch myself on Thursday,” Smith says.
Catch Smith on the show Thursday on ABC. Check your local listings for the time.
Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott