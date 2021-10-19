Tucson City Council makes below minimum wage, Prop. 410 seeks to fix that

The majority of Tucson’s council members work two jobs in order to make ends meet. Paul Cunningham, councilman for Ward 2, said he can manage the workload but believes it can be a barrier that prevents others from entering city office.

Proponents of the ballot measure said single mothers are one group that might struggle to hold office given the low salaries. The same is true for young adults who need to support themselves with little savings.

The result can be a pool of City Council or mayoral candidates who don’t reflect the citizens they want to represent.

“When you make it so prohibitive that the only people who can run are independently wealthy or retired, you’re really not getting a cross section of what Tucson is,” said Cunningham, who also teaches at Gridley Middle School.

Unlivable salaries may also be driving some of the most highly qualified candidates away from Tucson’s top positions.

Those who run for city office don't usually do it for the money, according to Dent. They may be willing to sacrifice some income — and might be capable of taking on a double workload — but giving up all of their free time to work two jobs is a big ask.