Tucson city manager makes recommendation on Reid Park Zoo expansion

Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega is recommending to the mayor and City Council that Reid Park Zoo should expand to the northwest, a plan that does require using some of the park's green space but spares the south duck pond and Barnum Hill area.
Ortega made his recommendation of concept D known Tuesday morning. The City Council is expected to consider a revised zoo expansion plan at its meeting May 4.
In addition to preserving the duck pond and hill, concept D has a lower cost than the other design plan being considered, which would have the zoo expanding north into its current parking lot. That plan would have cost between $15 million to $25 million and required building a parking structure and relocation a recreation center.
The zoo was poised to begin construction on a 3½-acre expansion that would have included taking over Reid Park’s southern duck pond and Barnum Hill area, but outcry from the public caused city leaders to temporarily halt the project March 9.
The expansion will make room for a new “Pathway to Asia” exhibit the zoo said will help Malayan tiger conservation efforts and also will create a reptile house and aviary.
However, some residents were upset with the loss of open green space and a popular part of the park next to the zoo.
- Concept D, the northwest zoo expansion, would take over 4½ acres of green space and 2.11 acres of hardscape while eliminating some of the zoo’s parking lot. This would come with an estimated $3.6 million additional cost.
- Concept G, the north zoo expansion, is estimated to cost an extra $15 million to $25 million. This plan would take over the zoo’s parking lot and the city’s Therapeutic Recreation Center. A new parking garage would have to be built and the recreation center relocated.
The city manager's recommendation includes relocating the zoo expansion from its originally proposed site to a section of the park northwest of the zoo. The recommendation aligns with survey results from the more than 14,000 respondents on eight proposed actions in relation to the zoo expansion.
Two proposals out of eight scenarios for the zoo expansion have topped the list of potential outcomes recommended by stakeholders, both of which require a complete revamp of the initially proposed construction plan and would delay the project for varying degrees of time.
The Tucson City Manager has made his recommendation, which is not the same as the choice of the nonprofic group, Save the Heart of Reid Park, but costs less.