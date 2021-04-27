Tucson city manager makes recommendation on Reid Park Zoo expansion

Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega is recommending to the mayor and City Council that Reid Park Zoo should expand to the northwest, a plan that does require using some of the park's green space but spares the south duck pond and Barnum Hill area.

Ortega made his recommendation of concept D known Tuesday morning. The City Council is expected to consider a revised zoo expansion plan at its meeting May 4.

In addition to preserving the duck pond and hill, concept D has a lower cost than the other design plan being considered, which would have the zoo expanding north into its current parking lot. That plan would have cost between $15 million to $25 million and required building a parking structure and relocation a recreation center.

The zoo was poised to begin construction on a 3½-acre expansion that would have included taking over Reid Park’s southern duck pond and Barnum Hill area, but outcry from the public caused city leaders to temporarily halt the project March 9.

The expansion will make room for a new “Pathway to Asia” exhibit the zoo said will help Malayan tiger conservation efforts and also will create a reptile house and aviary.

However, some residents were upset with the loss of open green space and a popular part of the park next to the zoo.