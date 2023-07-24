Arizona Daily Star
About 1,300 customers are without power on Tucson's south side after a severe storm knocked down more than 36 poles throughout the area Sunday night.
The outage is bordered by Camino de Oeste on the west, just south of Irvington Road on the north, Cardinal Avenue on the east and Sorrel Lane on the south.
Tucson Electric Power crews were working Monday to restore service, though they said about 800 customers will remain without service until repairs are complete, which could take a couple of days in some areas along Bilby Road.
As a result, officials says those in the affected area should make arrangements to stay elsewhere, if possible. Cooling centers have also been set up by Pima County and the city. For more information about the centers, visit
tucne.ws/1nv2 and tucne.ws/1nv3.
TEP also said it was working with customers in the area who have informed them that they rely on electrically-powered medical devices at home. For more information on the Medical Device Alert program, call 520-623-7711.
TEP has set up near the area, in the parking lot of the AVA at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, to distribute ice on Monday.
Debris is being cleaned up and replacement poles and equipment and being delivered. Downed power lines should be reported by calling 911 immediately.
Updates will be available at
tep.com/outages.
Photos: Tucson's 2023 monsoon
Monsoon
The sky goes red as a monsoon storm slowly rolls over downtown, Tucson, Ariz., July 21, 2023, with a little bit of lightning. Lighting, wind and a little rain over the central part of the city, with most of the storm hitting just to the south.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon lightning over Hotel McCoy
Lightning and a monsoon storm puts a bit a damper on Free Film Fridays delaying the start of the night’s feature, Clueless, at Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Rd., Tucson, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The film was shown, but the pool was off limits.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning strikes over downtown, Tucson, Ariz., July 21, 2023, as a monsoon storm rolls over the valley. Again the rain was mostly to the south of the city, with bands on the eastern edge along the Rincon foothills.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A lightning bolt hits northwest of Gates Pass, one of the last several scattered rain cells at the tail-end of a monsoon storm that skirted south of Tucson, Ariz., July 19, 2023. The largest part of the cell slipped south of town, dropping rain and sporadic lightning in Tucson Estates and west along Ajo Highway.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
Aurora Apodaca, left, lets out a laugh as she plays in the aftermath of a monsoon storm with Oscar Stump on the west side of Tucson Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
Laura Stump helps her daughter, Magda, dip her feet in the aftermath of a monsoon storm on the west side of Tucson Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
People use a plastic garbage bag to shield themselves from the monsoon storm as they make their way to a bus stop along St. Mary’s Road on Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
People use a plastic garbage bag to shield themselves from the monsoon storm as they make their way to a bus stop along St. Mary’s Road on Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
A man walks along St. Mary’s Road as a monsoon storm finally makes an appearance in Tucson on Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon sand bags
Ruth Estrada handles the task of tying while her husband Josh gets a bucket full for the next bag as the couple get ready for the rains at the city’s sandbag site on the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., July 13, 2023. There’s a limit of 10 bags per vehicle and baggers need to bring their own shovels. Pima County has a 20 bag limit at their 11 sites through out the area: 16091 W. Universal Ranch Rd. —fire station in Arivaca; E. Snyder Rd. and N .Lason Ln.; E. Carter Canyon Rd. and N. Sabino Canyon Parkway — Mt. Lemmon; 3885 E. Golder Ranch Dr. — fire station in Catalina; N. Pima Canyon Dr. and E. Ina Rd.; E. Dawson Rd. and S. County Club Rd.; 1313 S. Mission Road — Pima County Mission Yard; S. Camino Verde and W. Ajo Hwy. — fire station; Trico Rd. and Silverbell Rd. — fire station; 6625 N. Sandario Rd. — fire station; N. La Canada Dr. and Paseo Del Chino in Green Valley.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon sand bags
Tony Burton ties off one of his freshly filled sandbags from the city’s self-serve site on the east side of Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., July 13, 2023, in anticipation of upcoming monsoon storms.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning strikes at the Pima County Fairgrounds as the first real monsoon storm of the season rolls over the southeastern part of the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023. Heavy rain also fell over much of the Vail area.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A twisty bolt of lightning hits near the Pima County Fairgrounds as the first monsoon moisture of the season rolls over the southeastern part of the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A bolt of lightning hits south of the Pima County Fairgrounds as the first significant monsoon storm of the year rolls over the area south and east of Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Sun sets behind the a saguaro near Greasewood Road and Anklam Road with a few scattered clouds as backdrop, the first signs of monsoon moving into the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023.
Kelly Presnell
