About 1,300 customers are without power on Tucson's south side after a severe storm knocked down more than 36 poles throughout the area Sunday night.

The outage is bordered by Camino de Oeste on the west, just south of Irvington Road on the north, Cardinal Avenue on the east and Sorrel Lane on the south.

Tucson Electric Power crews were working Monday to restore service, though they said about 800 customers will remain without service until repairs are complete, which could take a couple of days in some areas along Bilby Road.

As a result, officials says those in the affected area should make arrangements to stay elsewhere, if possible. Cooling centers have also been set up by Pima County and the city. For more information about the centers, visit tucne.ws/1nv2 and tucne.ws/1nv3.

TEP also said it was working with customers in the area who have informed them that they rely on electrically-powered medical devices at home. For more information on the Medical Device Alert program, call 520-623-7711.

TEP has set up near the area, in the parking lot of the AVA at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, to distribute ice on Monday.

Debris is being cleaned up and replacement poles and equipment and being delivered. Downed power lines should be reported by calling 911 immediately.

Updates will be available at tep.com/outages.

