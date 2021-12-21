Tucson insurance agent turned Christian counselor gets prison time for fraud

A former Tucson insurance agent is headed to federal prison for more than four years for stealing a total of more than $1 million from her elderly clients.

Koreasa "Kory" Williams was sentence to 51 months behind bars and three years of supervised as part of a plea deal in U.S. District Court in Tucson, the federal justice department announced in a news release.

Williams, 46, who founded a Christian counseling service in Tucson earlier this year, was described by a prosecutor in a sentencing memo as "a serial defrauder and thief on an enormous scale."

Initially charged with 65 counts of wire fraud and eight counts of aggravated identity theft, she agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud. The other charges were dropped and a hearing will be held next month to discuss restitution to Williams' victims.

A 2019 indictment said Williams targeted clients with annuities held by life insurance firms. For seven years from 2011 to 2018, she forged their signatures and submitted false paperwork to withdraw money from annuity accounts without their knowledge, then transferred it to her personal bank account, it said.