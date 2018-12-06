The Old Pueblo was just named one of the country's most generous cities.
Tucson landed in the sixth spot in a national list curated by GoFundMe, an international fundraising platform. The list is based on donations per capita through the GoFundMe site.
Steamboat Springs, Colorado took first place.
GoFundMe specifically mentioned a fundraiser started after a Tucson woman lost her home to a fire, which has raised $13,135 since June.
GoFundMe also took note of a fundraiser for the Rhythm Industry Performance Factory. That fundraiser raised $5,500 in less than three months.
Beyond the designation given by GoFundMe, Tucson has also been recognized nationally a handful of times in recent months.