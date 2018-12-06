Snow-capped Santa Catalina mountain peaks backdrop the Tucson downtown skyline on Feb. 28, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. The winter storm brought valley rain and snowfall to the surrounding mountains

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

The Old Pueblo was just named one of the country's most generous cities. 

Tucson landed in the sixth spot in a national list curated by GoFundMe, an international fundraising platform. The list is based on donations per capita through the GoFundMe site.

Steamboat Springs, Colorado took first place.

GoFundMe specifically mentioned a fundraiser started after a Tucson woman lost her home to a fire, which has raised $13,135 since June.

GoFundMe also took note of a fundraiser for the Rhythm Industry Performance Factory. That fundraiser raised $5,500 in less than three months.

Beyond the designation given by GoFundMe, Tucson has also been recognized nationally a handful of times in recent months. 

Fodor's named Tucson one of 52 places to visit in 2019, TripAdvisor said Tucson should be on everyone's travel bucket list, and Expedia named Tucson among the most fun cities in the nation.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott