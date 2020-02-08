Tucson priest killed in freeway crash on I-19

The pastor at a south-side Catholic church was killed Friday morning in a crash near Sahuarita, officials confirmed.

Father Raul Valencia, pastor of St. Monica Roman Parish, died in a crash on Interstate 19, the Diocese of Tucson said Friday afternoon. He was on his way to Nogales to visit family, said Steff Koeneman, a spokeswoman for the diocese.

The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on the interstate near Duval Mine Road about 8 a.m., but the agency has not publicly released the name of the person who was killed.

Valencia, 60, was born in Nogales, Sonora, Koeneman said. He had been the pastor of St. Monica, located near West Valencia Road and South 12th Avenue, since 2011.

Before becoming a pastor, Valencia was a dentist with a private practice in Nogales, Sonora from 1986 to 1997, Koeneman said. He received his doctorate in the University of Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, in 1985.

Valencia was assigned to St. Monica from 2003 to October 2004. He was then reassigned to St. Jude Thaddeus, in San Luis, Arizona, near Yuma, where he served as a minister, parish administrator then a pastor before moving back to Tucson, Koeneman said.