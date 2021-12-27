Tucson refugee resettlement program awarded $250K to aid in COVID prevention

The International Rescue Committee's Tucson office was awarded a $250,000 federal grant to help prevent COVID-19 in refugee, immigrant and migrant communities, announced officials.

The National Association of County and City Health Officials said the local IRC is among a total of 23 organizations receiving grants nationwide. The grants, funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the national association, will aid pilot projects between health departments and community-based organizations to rapidly scale up COVID-19 prevention and vaccination, said Lucy Slater, a program director of NACCHO.

Local IRC officials could not be reached for comment. The refugee resettlement program will work with the Pima County Health Department on the pilot programs.

Programs may include education and awareness of the importance to wear masks, social distancing and handwashing. There also will be a focus on vaccinations, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, said Slater.