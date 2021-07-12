Tucson student honored for work with veterans

The awards were established in 2014 by Rev. James Briney and his wife Sandy through a fund held at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, which awards a cash prize each year to educators nominated by colleagues for their excellence and authentic inspiration and students who demonstrate a commitment to integrity.

For more information on the award, go to cfsaz.org/what/awards/excellent-educator.

Amphi hosting job fair July 14

Amphitheater School District is hosting a career fair on July 14.

The district is hiring for multiple positions, including teachers, substitutes, paraprofessionals, custodians, office staff, bus drivers and more.

The event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 701 W. Wetmore Road.

Visit amphi.com/jobs for more information, to register for the job fair or to apply for available positions.

Program donates to those in need

Community Extension Programs, Inc. has run community programs to serve the needs of Tucson’s youth and their families for 50 years, enriching the lives of more than 35,000 local families, a news release said.