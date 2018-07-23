Shyann Kindness Project events

Backpack Night at Apollo Middle School

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Where: Apollo Middle School, 265 W. Nebraska St.

Students in K-12 can receive free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last. Prior to receiving the school supplies, students must write an essay on “How to Show Kindness.” For essay forms, visit the Valencia Library or Apollo Middle School. Donations of backpacks and school supplies for the event can be dropped at locations citywide. Info: www.shyannkindness.org

Collections of school supplies, backpacks and books to be donated to children year-round

When: Through Aug. 15.

Where: Agility Spine & Sports Physical Fitness, 8987 E. Tanque Verde Road.; Anytime Fitness, 8868 E. Tanque Verde Road.; Athlon Physical Therapy, 7483 E. Tanque Verde Road.; Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 1900 N. Country Club Road.; Coffee X Change, 6841 N. Camino Principal; Crossroads Coffee Company, 8898 E. Tanque Verde Road.; Elegant Beads, 5735 E. Speedway; La Mariposa, 1501 N. Houghton Road.; Mindful Yoga, 1101 N. Wilmot Road.; and the UPS Store, 120 S. Houghton Road. Info: www.shyannkindness.org or call 749-4021.

Saguaro Corners Restaurant & Bar fundraiser

When: 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1.

Where: Saguaro Corners Restaurant, 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail.

Cost: Free

Festivities include live music by 2 Lazy 2 Ranch along with raffles for cash and prizes; 25 percent of proceeds during the event benefit The Shyann Kindness Project. Info: www.shyannkindness.org or call 749-4021.

What: The 9th Annual "Tri" for Acts of Kindness Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon and 5K Fun Run/Walk

When: 7 a.m. Sept. 15; 5:30 a.m. registration.

Where: La Mariposa Resort, 1501 N. Houghton Road.

Cost: $80 per person for the triathlon/duathlon through July 31 (price then increases to $85 per person until registration closes Sept. 12.); $150 for three-person relay teams, two-person relay teams and for the family triathlon or duathlon through July 31 (price then increases to $160). Children must be 10 years or older to run and 15 years or older to bike in the family events. Registration closes Sept. 12; there is no race-day registration.

The cost is $35 for the 5K run/walk through Sept. 12.

The entry fee for the triathlon/duathlon includes the race events, breakfast, other goodies, finisher’s medal, racer’s technical shirt (if registered by Aug. 31), a raffle ticket and other items. Entry fee for the 5K includes a meal ticket. Festivities will also include a festival and information fair for sponsors at the finish line as well as a raffle. Tickets for the Jim Click Millions for Tucson Raffle for a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit will also be available for $25 each. All tickets sold benefit The Shyann Kindness Project.

For information or to register for the races, or to assist with sponsorships, visit www.triforkindness.org or call Andy at 262-5483.