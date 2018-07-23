If competing in a triathlon is on your bucket list, the “Tri” for Acts of Kindness might just be the ideal opportunity to check it off.
The annual fundraiser offers a sprint triathlon/duathlon featuring a 200-yard swim, 13.3-mile bike course and 3.1-mile run. In its ninth year, the event is now a USA Triathlon-sanctioned race. USA Triathlon is the national governing body for triathlons, duathlons, aquathons and associated races.
“We make changes every year to improve the safety and security of the athletes,” said Andy Kunsberg, race director. “This basically requires us to have an official from USA Triathlon on the bike route, which provides more of a professional experience for the athletes, and people who are members of the organization get points for riding in an authorized triathlon. We are really excited about it.”
Kunsberg said, historically, about 42 percent of entrants are participating in their first triathlon or duathlon, but the race is also helpful for more-seasoned triathletes.
“It is definitely a great experience for those competing in their first or second triathlon, but it also helps experienced triathletes who do Iron Man competitions with their speed and athleticism: Sprints can help them train for the big one,” Kunsberg said.
The event also allows young people to compete, and the flexible format offers families the opportunity to compete as relay teams. Children must be 10 or older to swim or run and at least 15 to bike.
The family-friendly vibe continues at the Finish Line Fiesta Breakfast, which offers post-race festivities such as a massage therapist, coffee and an information fair.
“It has grown into a festival: The entire triathlon is truly a festival of who we are, with families coming out to participate and cheer on their loved ones,” Kunsberg said. “It also helps us to educate people about who we are and what we do and the fact that we are a nonprofit organization run by five board members and volunteers and no paid staff.”
Since its inception in 2006, the Shyann Kindness Project has served more than 24,000 children — and given away more than 100,000 books — through various programs including kindness gift-giving events at elementary schools in low-income neighborhoods, local shelters, hospitals and clinics for medically-fragile children.
Each gift is accompanied by a lesson on acceptance and anti-bullying and a message of kindness inspired by Shyann Rosati. Shyann, who was born with numerous medical complications and special needs, inspired everyone she touched with her friendship and kindness throughout her seven-year life.
Her parents, Glenn and Sandy Rosati, have also honored her legacy through a preschool program for Head Start and low-income preschools featuring puppet shows that focus on kindness and acceptance of others. In January, the organization implemented a six-week program for middle school students that addresses bullying, cyberbullying and other issues that impact pre-teens.
“We had small break-out groups where the kids discussed issues like how to support each other, how to be a good friend and other topics,” said Sandy. “We had a set curriculum for each week, but it varied depending on what they wanted to talk about. We really let the kids direct it. Lots of them have a lot of bad things going on in their lives and the counselor really felt it made a difference with the kids.”
Additionally, the organization has implemented Shyann’s Kindness Club, which provides the opportunity for students to earn a certificate by committing to complete 10 Acts of Kindness such as, “Don’t judge others by the way they look or talk,” “Treat others with kindness and respect” and “Stand up for those who are being bullied.” Participating schools display the certificates on a Shyann’s Kindness Club wall.
“The kids show that they are role models on how to act in a kind way, and it has been really successful. We are just trying to keep the idea of being kind to others in kids’ minds, and even middle school kids have been anxious to join it,” said Sandy.
Overall, Sandy said she believes the gift-giving events, programs and fundraisers help build community while serving and bringing smiles to the faces of underprivileged and medically fragile children.
“I think the Shyann Kindness Project has been such a blessing not just to the kids we serve, but to the volunteers and people in the community that help out and to Glenn and me. So many people are impacted in Shyann’s name and that really makes us feel good.”