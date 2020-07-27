Tucson upbringing sends researcher into the arms of Joshua trees

By the end of their project, Smith and his team hope to have genetic sequences for both the eastern and the western Joshua trees, all at a cost well under $50,000.

The researchers also hope to learn how genes passed down over millions of years have helped the plant survive through previous periods of climate upheaval.

Lessons learned could apply to other deserts

Smith is directing the work alongside Jeremy Yoder, a biologist and professor at California State University Northridge. Their team includes researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey, the University of Alabama, the University of Georgia and the University of Hawaii-Manoa.

Yoder said the project could help protect Joshua trees from the worst effects of climate change by identifying which populations are at the greatest risk and which ones have the genes they need to adapt.

“As evolutionary biologists, we’ve started from a fascination with the deep history of Joshua trees and the traits that make them special,” he said, “but learning about those traits may also help us ensure that the trees have a future.”