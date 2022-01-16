Tucson Water expands low-income assistance program

“The goal is to try to make it easier for people to apply,” said Silvia Amparano, the deputy director of Tucson Water. “One of the reasons why people get denied is that they don't have documentation to prove their identity, and so one of the goals for mayor and council was to make it as easy as possible and have them self-certify the total number of people who are living in the household.”

City Council also approved an emergency hardship program for customers experiencing job loss, serious illness or family loss regardless of their income. Amparano anticipates this assistance will be available by March 1.

Customers who can provide documentation proving one of these circumstances will be eligible for a credit up to $150 based on their need and availability of program funds. The average customer’s water bill is $42 a month, so the program would grant about 3½ months of coverage, on average.

“Our call takers who deal with customers on the front lines hear from people when they can't pay a bill, the reasons why. Something's happened in their life, it's a temporary crisis that they need a little time or help to get their finances in order,” Amparano said. “This is just a little bit of help to get through that temporary crisis.”