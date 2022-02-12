Tucson's original Black history museum could get new life

He had hoped things would be different in Arizona, but he faced many of the same institutional barriers here that he did in the South.

He wasn’t allowed to swim in certain public pools or drink from certain water fountains around because of the color of his skin. He said his guidance counselor at Tucson High School once told him he had “the right color to be a dining car waiter.”

Kendrick went to the UA instead, only to be refused service in the dining hall, denied entry into the Air Force ROTC and rejected for a family tuition discount — all on his very first day of classes and despite the fact that his father had worked as a janitor at the university for more than a decade.

Years later, when Kendrick decided to open a business in his South Park Neighborhood, about a block from his father’s house, he couldn’t find a bank that would loan money to a Black man so he had to build the building himself.

The heritage museum now takes up half of that structure, with more than 2,000 historical items covering such topics as slavery, Japanese internment, the civil rights movement, sports, music, racist advertising, Black cowboys and Buffalo Soldiers.