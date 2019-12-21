TUSD changes crime reporting policy to protect students from sexual abuse, harassment

Trujillo says TUSD now has tighter rules around employee conduct and despite the fact the district knew of the allegations against Corral and continued to employ him, having the new “memorialized policy” will make a difference. Additionally, during Trujillo's deposition in the civil case, he said that under his administration Corral would have been fired following any one of the incidents.

Should an employee fail to report a criminal charge, they can be subjected to disciplinary action, Trujillo said. And if a supervisor has knowledge of criminal charges and doesn’t act appropriately, they could be subject to termination.

“I think it’s going to push the whole system to hold the employees accountable for reporting,” he said.

Margaret Chaney, president of the Tucson Education Association, which represents TUSD teachers, said the organization doesn't have a stance on the policy yet because it's so new, but they are looking into it.