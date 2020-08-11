TUSD is reopening select schools for its most vulnerable students

TUSD will only invite small subsets of students, which the district deems the most vulnerable, back on campus on Aug. 17.

As the coronavirus continues to impact the city, Tucson’s largest school district is planning on accommodating high needs special education students, children in foster care, those experiencing homelessness and refugees.

“If we actually removed the structure of the classroom, the brick-and-mortar building of school and the services of food and transportation that go along with it and the access to onsite services, who amongst the TUSD overall student body would experience such a barrier that learning would practically just stop?” said TUSD superintendent Gabriel Trujillo. “We were left with these four categories of students.”

Tucson Unified School District kicked off the school year with remote instruction only on Aug. 10. The state has called for Arizona schools to offer some form of in-person supervision of children for families that want it starting Aug. 17, tying the requirement to funding.

Trujillo clarified that the district won’t turn any student away but will prioritize those categories. Families with students who need a place to go during the day but who fall outside those categories can reach out to TUSD and their situations will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The district will partner with the City of Tucson’s KIDCO to provide low-cost child care for other families who need it at 16 alternative sites.