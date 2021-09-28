UA breaks ground on $99M research building, optical sciences expansion

"Our strategic plan prioritizes building a well-rounded innovation ecosystem, which is one of the ways the University of Arizona is driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution to ensure technological innovation is human-led and human-centered,” Robbins said. “This building will help us expand our interdisciplinary research capacity in areas such as optics, quantum computing, advanced communications and biomedical technologies.”

One of the specific initiatives that will happen within the Grand Challenges Research Building is expanding optical science research and education.

Last year, the UA received a five-year, $26 million National Science Foundation grant to establish and lead the Center for Quantum Networks, which will be housed in the new research building and overseen by the College of Optical Sciences. The center will lead efforts to lay the foundations of the quantum internet and create the curriculum for the new discipline of quantum information science and engineering, in conjunction with partners at Yale, Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.