Union nurses claim 'unsafe' conditions at two Tucson hospitals

Roughly 80 nurses and their supporters gathered Thursday to protest what they say are unsafe and unsustainable conditions in Carondelet Health Network's two Tucson hospitals.

Three registered nurses spoke at the National Nurses Union news conference near St. Joseph's Hospital, 350 N. Wilmot Road. They said staffing shortages and restricted communication with hospital administration have made their jobs extremely difficult and patients are at risk.

"They do not work with us," said Richard Dooley, a registered nurse who has worked at St. Mary's Hospital for 11 years, currently in the cardiac unit. "They even block us from going to their offices."

Nurses are having to tend to more patients than they should, said Mellissa Fatula, a registered nurse who has worked at St. Mary’s Hospital, 1601 W. St. Mary's Road, for seven years in the medical-surgical unit. Under best practices, nurses in her unit should have no more than four patients at a time, she said, but currently they have as many as seven.

Fatula said another concern is that there are no reassurances that the personal protective gear, or PPE, shortages that occurred during surges earlier in the pandemic are not going to occur again with the latest omicron spike.