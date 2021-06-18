Video released showing Tucson judge's confrontation with man; won't face charges

If the case went to trial, a jury "would be allowed to consider whether Judge Watters reasonably believed the man he was confronting, Mr. Qin, had previously entered his property with a dangerous weapon and vandalized his property."

Volkmer cited an Arizona statute that justifies the "use of physical force in defense of premises."

It says a person is “justified in threatening to use deadly physical force or in threatening or using physical force against another when and to the extent that a reasonable person would believe it immediately necessary," to stop or prevent someone from criminally trespassing on their property.

Internal review status

The Watters case raised questions about the competence of the sheriff's investigators responsible for gathering evidence in the wake of the shooting, but more than three months later those questions have yet to be answered.

For example, detectives allowed Watters' sister to keep, overnight, a cell phone the judge used to record his interaction with Qin just prior the shooting. The next day, investigators met with Watters and asked for a copy of the footage, but did not seize the phone for a forensic inspection to see if anything had been removed.