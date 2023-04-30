Donated clubs, balls and clothes fill the First Tee — Tucson office. Mounted on the walls are posters of the youth development organization’s nine core values, among them perseverance, honesty and confidence. The room reflects the organization’s balance between teaching Tucson children life skills and golf.

A comically large check for $100,000 lies on a table in the center of the room and sitting across from it is Tom Henderson, the man responsible for raising the money.

After retirement, Henderson moved from New Jersey to Tucson, where he’s lived for 20 years. A few years later, he was introduced to First Tee — Tucson, one of about 150 national chapters and four international chapters of the nonprofit organization First Tee.

Henderson regularly played golf at The Gallery Golf Club in Marana with a group of about 40 men. Fourteen years after Henderson joined, one of the players suggested the group put money into a hat. However, instead of distributing the money between the players, they would donate it to First Tee — Tucson.

The initial contribution was about $400, but each year the donation grew. In 2018, Jim Trapp, one of the original members and a fierce competitor, according to Henderson, died. It was then the group decided to put a name to the contribution, the Jim Trapp Memorial Charity Challenge.

This March, the Charity Challenge, a tournament held at The Gallery Golf Club, raised $105,000 for First Tee — Tucson in Trapp’s name.

Henderson said in previous years, the contribution was used for one-time expenses, like $52,000 for a cargo van used to pick up equipment and deliver it to students. This year, though, Henderson said he wanted something with more “sizzle.”

“We changed the conversation to what is your biggest problem, not what’s your biggest need,” Henderson said. “The biggest problem is getting the kids into this particular life skills program.”

With the help of Judy McDermott, executive director of First Tee — Tucson, Henderson wanted to remove financial burdens keeping students from entering the program and encourage the kids to continue until they graduate from First Tee.

To accomplish this, Henderson created a two-part scholarship. Forty percent of funds raised for the scholarship will be reserved to financially support students enrolling in the Life Skills Training curriculum. The remaining 60% of funds will be used for a merit-based scholarship for students who’ve been a part of the curriculum for a significant time, shown merit, academic achievement and a commitment to the organization’s values.

Henderson’s goal is to raise $1 million in 10 years and help teens attend college.

“I’m so blown away that these people, that are all from somewhere else, are so supportive of what we’re doing here and helping kids in this community,” McDermott said, referring to the scholarship donors.

McDermott, who’s been involved in First Tee — Tucson since its inception in 2006, explained that individual donations and contributions like these are vital to the organization’s funding. McDermott said that First Tee — Tucson is often viewed as just a golf program, and it can be difficult to receive grants.

“We do operate on a golf course and the kids have golf clubs in their hands, but we start the lessons with talking about respect,” McDermott said. “We’re trying to get these kids to articulate what they’re feeling and thinking.”

In addition to developing life skills, the organization strives to be available for any child who wants to join. McDermott said about 45% of their students receive financial aid; they provide balls, clubs and gear to all of their students.

First Tee — Tucson tries to prepare students beyond graduation from the program. Students can go through a leadership series where they learn about available career paths in golf, apply for an internship program through the Professional Golfers Association Tour, or go to a leadership academy in Montana.

Olivia Munoz, a senior at Flowing Wells High School and junior coach at First Tee — Tucson said the goal-setting part of the program helped her discover what she wants to do after high school.

Munoz started First Tee when she was in first grade, her sisters played softball, but Munoz said she hated it. Her dad was determined to have her in sports, though, saying it would keep her out of trouble.

“I live close to First Tee, so he was like, you’re going to do golf,” Munoz said. “And I fell in love with the game.”

First Tee — Tucson’s lessons and core values shaped who she is today and gave her confidence, Munoz said. She described herself as shy initially but through the program, she represented First Tee — Tucson during media day at the organization's PGA Tour Champion’s event.

Representing the organization with her was fellow Junior Coach Frankie Felix. Felix’s mother was killed by a drunk driver when he was a child. He was a part of a grieving support organization that introduced him to First Tee when he was about 6 years old. Felix said he’s always been drawn to sports; golf was new and challenging.

His love of First Tee — Tucson goes beyond the sport he said, it helped him after his mother died.

“I felt like I built a family of my own,” Felix said. “Whether it be friends or instructors like Judy (McDermott). They just made it a warm, welcoming place.”

The First Tee — Tucson organization has grown to operate 10 facilities; with plans to possibly open a location in Tubac. Through the work of volunteer coaches, mentors, curriculum and financial aid, the organization prioritizes its students.

“There’s almost 1,000 kids in the program,” McDermott said. “But our saying here is one kid at a time, we can make a difference.”

For more information on First Tee - Tucson, visit firstteetucson.org. To donate to the Jim Trapp Memorial Charity Challenge, visit tucne.ws/1n6i.