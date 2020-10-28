VP nominee Kamala Harris stops in Tucson, visits with Latina business owners

Harris emphasized the needs of working class families throughout the state, adding that the Biden administration would not raise taxes for anyone making less than $400,000 a year.

“Joe Biden and I understand America deserves so much more. We know that the strength of any human being is not based on who you beat down but on who you lift up,” Harris said. “Let’s not let anyone take our vote from us. Our democracy is always going to be as strong as our ability to fight for it.”

Other speakers also took aim at Trump, encouraging Tucsonans to vote him out of office Nov. 3.

“When we elect Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president and take a critically important step forward to restore, repair, recover and rebuild our nation and community, we will also at the same time be discarding the lies, the corruption, bigotry, the incompetence and the division that Trump has soiled all of us with in these last four years,” said Grijalva.

Kelly, who was also looking to sway voters in his campaign for U.S. Senate, said the pandemic and subsequent economic impact were made worse by “a crisis of leadership.”