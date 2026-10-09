Monsoon is over, but Tucson could still have a wet and windy weekend partially thanks to Tropical Storm Rachel.
From Saturday through Tuesday, the National Weather Service forecasts scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms bringing a 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rainfall, mostly for areas in the metro area's north and west sides. Between 0.1 and 0.25 inches is expected for the area east of Tucson.
Meanwhile, forecasts predict the mountains will be hit harder with one to two inches of rain and localized strong thunderstorms.
"The biggest impacts we're looking at is Saturday and Sunday, with numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms expected," said Kiera Malarkey, a meteorologist with the weather service here. "On Tuesday, these storms will be more isolated and scattered."
Grace Trejo, Arizona Daily Star
Tropical Storm Rachel, which is expected to make landfall in northern Baja Saturday night, is bringing deep moisture into the Tucson area, Malarkey said.
"Sunday morning into Sunday evening, Rachel will rapidly lose its tropical characteristics, but moisture will remain and lead to unsettled weather and gusty winds in our area," she said.
The possible storms come with a slight risk of flash flooding and a wind advisory warning for Sunday. Peak gusts of 35 to 50 miles per hour are expected across the greater Tucson area.
Photos: Monsoon 2026 in Tucson
A man wades through water at N. Stone Ave and East First Street after a morning thunderstorm rolled over Tucson on September 29, 2026.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
A man lightly wades through a large puddle at N. Stone Ave and East First Street after a morning thunderstorm rolled over Tucson on September 29, 2026.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
A woman wades through water at N. Stone Ave and East First Street after a morning thunderstorm rolled over Tucson on September 29, 2026.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
A driver splashes up water at N. Stone Ave and East First Street after a morning thunderstorm rolled over Tucson on September 29, 2026
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
A worker cuts branches from a toppled tree Friday morning at Armory Park. The downtown area was hit hard Thursday night by a powerful monsoon storm.
Mamta Popat
A crew spent Friday morning clearing branches from a tree at downtown's Armory Park felled by a strong storm Thursday night.
Mamta Popat
Crews clean up downed trees Friday at Armory Park the morning after a late-season monsoon storm rolled through Tucson. Strong winds blew over a tree near the recently completed dog park entrance that toppled new fencing and landed on several parked cars.
Mamta Popat
TEP crews fix snapped power lines following Thursday’s thunderstorm, North Oracle Road, Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Crews from parks and recreation clean up downed trees at Armory Park on August 28, 2026 after a late-season monsoon storm rolled through Thursday night in Tucson, Ariz. Strong winds blew over a tree at the dog park entrance that landed on several cars.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
One of several downed trees at Armory Park on August 28, 2026 after a late-season monsoon storm rolled through Thursday night in Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
One of several downed trees at Armory Park on August 28, 2026 after a late-season monsoon storm rolled through Thursday night in Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
One of several downed trees at Armory Park on August 28, 2026 after a late-season monsoon storm rolled through Thursday night in Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
People wade through puddles at the intersection of N. Fourth Ave and Sixth Street after a late-season monsoon storm rolled through Pima County on August 27, 2026.
Mamta Popat
An outside tent at The Hut, 305 N 4th Ave, is blown down after a late-season monsoon storm rolled through Pima County on August 27, 2026.
Mamta Popat
A driver kicks up water at the intersection of N. Fourth Ave and Sixth Street after a late-season monsoon storm rolled through Pima County on August 27, 2026.
Mamta Popat
A woman runs through a puddle as a man walks into it at the intersection of N. Fourth Ave and Sixth Street after a late-season monsoon storm rolled through Pima County on August 27, 2026.
Mamta Popat
The Santa Cruz river flows after a late-season monsoon storm rolled through Pima County on August 27, 2026.
Mamta Popat
A small monsoon cell moves over the southern tips of the Rincon Mountains just east of Vail, AZ., one of several widely scattered small storms to roll around Tucson, Ariz., August 22, 2026.
Kelly Presnell
A pedestrian wears a trash bag in preparation for heavy storm showers in Tucson, North Oracle Road, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2026.
Grace Trejo
A cyclist bikes through heavy storm showers, North Oracle Road, Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2026.
Grace Trejo
The sun sets behind the Tucson Mountains as monsoon clouds try to build in the evening skies over Tucson, Ariz., August 14, 2026. The monsoon only managed to produce a few, brief scattered drops over the area through the early evening.
Kelly Presnell
A composite image from 17 separate 30-second exposures shows a fraction of the lighting strikes along the Santa Rita Mountains from a widespread monsoon cell south of Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2026.
Kelly Presnell
A big bolt of lighting hits in the Santa Rita foothills behind Hotrods Old Vail restaurant, one of hundreds of strikes from a widespread monsoon storm that rolled over Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2026.
Kelly Presnell
Lighting strikes in the Santa Rita foothills south of Hotrods Old Vail restaurant as a band of monsoon storms rolls into Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2026. Heavy rain, high wind and hail also swept the area.
Kelly Presnell
No storms nearby, but a bit of color in the skies southwest of Tucson, Ariz., during a quiet evening on the monsoon front, July 29, 2026.
Kelly Presnell
Lighting strikes just after sundown as a monsoon storm in over Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2026.
Kelly Presnell
Lighting lights the clouds hovering over a peak in the southern spurs of the Rincon Mountains part of a monsoon storm running east of Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2026.
Kelly Presnell
Lighting hits in the eastern reaches of Santa Catalinas from a monsoon storm skirting the foothills neighborhoods north of Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2026.
Kelly Presnell
Lightning cuts through the sky from the monsoon activity in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties, southeast of Tucson, Ariz., July 24, 2026.
Kelly Presnell
An aircraft flies towards several bolts of lightning striking down as a monsoon storms rolls through southeast of Tucson, Ariz., July 18, 2026. The storms skirted the city for the most part.
Kelly Presnell
Vail, Ariz., gets a light show as a monsoon storm rolls over the southern edge of the town, just southeast of Tucson, Ariz., July 18, 2026.
Kelly Presnell
A lightning bolt hits in Vail, Ariz., as the monsoon storm largely skirts to the southeast of Tucson, Ariz., July 18, 2026.
Kelly Presnell
A monsoon boils up west of Tucson, Ariz., dropping a little bit of rain on the extreme edge of the city, July 18, 2026.
Kelly Presnell
Catlow Shipek uses a shop-vac to suck up water at the home of Julius Schlosburg after a monsoon storm in Tucson, Ariz. on July 17, 2026. An afternoon storm flooded Schlosburg’s street and home at S. Euclid Ave. and E. 34th street.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Lisa Shipek carries a box with a wet bottom out of the home of Julius Schlosburg as she helps him clean up after his street flooded after a monsoon storm in Tucson on July 17. An afternoon storm flooded Schlosburg’s street and home at South Euclid Avenue and East 34th Street.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Julius Schlosburg sweeps water out of his bedroom after a monsoon storm flooded his street and home near S. Euclid Ave. and E. 34th street in Tucson, Ariz. on July 17, 2026.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
A cyclist rides by Tucson Fire Department personnel monitoring the Santa Cruz River at the Silverlake Road bridge following a report of at least one person swept down the Julian Wash following heavy rains in Tucson on July 17.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Fire Department personnel keep watch on the rain swollen Santa Cruz River at the Silverlake Road bridge, on the lookout for at least one person reported swept down the Julian Wash, Tucson, Ariz., July 17, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Two men try to rig a tow on a stalled car in a side wash at Acacia Club Lane and Country Club Road in the midst of afternoon monsoon storm dropping heavy rain, Tucson, Ariz., July 17, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A man runs for cover as heavy rain showers pour down on Southern Arizona, South Sixth Avenue, Tucson, Ariz., July 17, 2026.
Grace Trejo
A pedestrian braves the wet, colorful night, walking down Stone at Congress as a monsoon storm drops a steady rain over Tucson, Ariz., July 16, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
The Lion of Judah mural by artist Joe Pagac reflects off a pool of rain water along West Ruthrauff Road, Tucson, Ariz., July 16, 2026.
Grace Trejo
A small rainbow peeks through a sea of storm clouds, West Ruthrauff Road, Tucson, Arizona, July 16, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Two women laugh as they walk through puddles of water along North Fourth Ave during a monsoon storm in Tucson, Ariz. on July 13, 2026.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
A pedestrian lifts her head up towards the sky to feel the raindrops while waiting for the light to change at the intersection of North Fourth Ave and West Sixth Street during a monsoon storm in Tucson, Ariz. on July 13, 2026.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
A pedestrian walks along North Fourth Ave during a monsoon storm in Tucson, Ariz. on July 13, 2026.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
A jogger makes his way across the intersection of North Fourth Ave and Sixth Street during a monsoon storm in Tucson, Ariz. on July 13, 2026.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon lighting cuts the sky over Horse, a sculpture in the Cactus Courtyard on a stormy evening for Chillin’ at the Chul, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2026.
Kelly Presnell
A bolt of lightning strikes just southwest of Vail, Ariz., part of a monsoon storm cell that moved mostly around the greater Tucson area, July 9, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A lighting bolt and a downburst of heavy rain hits in the eastern reaches of the Santa Catalinas Foothills, part of several monsoon cells that hit sporadically around the valley, Tucson, Ariz., June 25, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A pair enjoys a rainy afternoon stroll around Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 East River Road, Tucson, Ariz., July 12, 2026.
Grace Trejo
A cyclist rides his bike to shelter minutes before storm showers roll through Tohono Transit Center, Tucson Mall Drive, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2026.
Grace Trejo
A pair sprints to shelter as massive storm showers roll through Tohono Transit Center, Tucson Mall Drive, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Maximiliano Fimbres uses a chainsaw to cut through the trunk of a fallen tree at Michigan Street and S. Park Ave. in Tucson, Ariz. on June 18, 2026.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Power lines lay across S. Park Ave near Irvington Road in Tucson, Ariz. on June 18, 2026. A monsoon storm on Wednesday night brought heavy rains and wind to the south area of Tucson.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
A worker looks back at the downed power lines laying across S. Park Ave near Irvington Road in Tucson, Ariz. on June 18, 2026. A monsoon storm on Wednesday night brought heavy rains and wind to the south area of Tucson.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Crews work on fixing multiple fallen power lines near East Ajo Way and Benson Highway after storm showers hit Tucson on Wednesday afternoon, June 18, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Multiple fallen power lines hang near East Ajo Way and Benson Highway after storm showers hit Tucson on Wednesday afternoon, June 18, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Crews work on fixing multiple fallen power lines near East Ajo Way and Benson Highway after storm showers hit Tucson on Wednesday afternoon, June 18, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Crews work on fixing multiple fallen power lines near East Ajo Way and Benson Highway after storm showers hit Tucson on Wednesday afternoon, June 18, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Crews work on fixing multiple fallen power lines near East Ajo Way and Benson Highway after storm showers hit Tucson on Wednesday afternoon, June 18, 2026.
Grace Trejo
A pedestrian dashes through the monsoon rain pelting down on the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Congress Street, Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2026. A line of storms moved slowly over the valley dropping rain, at times heavy, some wind and a few lightning bolts.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Pedestrians team up to share rare umbrellas as heavy rain washes through downtown Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A pedestrian rides his bike through rain showers, East University Boulevard, Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2026.
Grace Trejo
A pedestrian uses two hands to control her umbrella during a monsoon storm whipping wind and rain through Sixth Avenue in downtown Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A large rainbow forms after storm showers hit Tucson, North Oracle Road, Ariz., June 17, 2026.
Grace Trejo
A pedestrian takes shelter in a building’s overhang, hiding from the rain while waiting for the crossing light to change at Scott Avenue and Congress Street, Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A pair of pedestrians brave the heavy rain, strolling along Scott Avenue under the mural on the wall of Cobra Arcade Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Heavy monsoon rain pounds down on the foot and vehicle traffic at Scott Avenue and Congress Street, Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A woman walks along N. Stone Ave as her reflection is seen in a puddle of water after an early morning monsoon storm in Tucson, Ariz. on June 15, 2026.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
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