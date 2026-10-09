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Monsoon is over, but Tucson could still have a wet and windy weekend partially thanks to Tropical Storm Rachel.

From Saturday through Tuesday, the National Weather Service forecasts scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms bringing a 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rainfall, mostly for areas in the metro area's north and west sides. Between 0.1 and 0.25 inches is expected for the area east of Tucson.

Meanwhile, forecasts predict the mountains will be hit harder with one to two inches of rain and localized strong thunderstorms.

"The biggest impacts we're looking at is Saturday and Sunday, with numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms expected," said Kiera Malarkey, a meteorologist with the weather service here. "On Tuesday, these storms will be more isolated and scattered."

Tropical Storm Rachel, which is expected to make landfall in northern Baja Saturday night, is bringing deep moisture into the Tucson area, Malarkey said.

"Sunday morning into Sunday evening, Rachel will rapidly lose its tropical characteristics, but moisture will remain and lead to unsettled weather and gusty winds in our area," she said.

The possible storms come with a slight risk of flash flooding and a wind advisory warning for Sunday. Peak gusts of 35 to 50 miles per hour are expected across the greater Tucson area.

Photos: Monsoon 2026 in Tucson