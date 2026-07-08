Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 8 PM MST Thursday
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in place with dangerously hot conditions expected. Temperatures will range from 107 to 111 degrees until Thursday evening.
Affected Areas:
- South Central Pinal County
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
Temperatures will soar to between 107 and 111 degrees, creating hazardous heat conditions.
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Reschedule outdoor activities to early morning or evening.
- Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Be aware of heat exhaustion and heat stroke symptoms.
- If someone is overcome by heat, move them to a cool, shaded place and call 911 immediately.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.