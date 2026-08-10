Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East Central Pima County Until 7:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A severe thunderstorm is currently over Tucson, moving west at 15 mph. The warning remains in effect until 7:30 PM MST.
Affected Areas:
- Tucson
- Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
- Interstate 10 between mile markers 262 and 267
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter size hail
Impacts:
- Possible hail damage to vehicles
- Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter in a sturdy building away from windows.
- Avoid driving on affected sections of Interstate 10 during the storm.
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When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.