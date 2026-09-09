Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Strong Winds Threaten Cochise and Pima Counties Until 8:15 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 8:15 PM MST for west central Cochise and east central Pima counties. The storm is currently located 7 miles west of Benson and is moving southwest at 10 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Benson
- Mescal
Highways impacted include:
- Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 296
- Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 298
- Interstate 10 between mile markers 288 and 307
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees
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Impacts:
- Possible travel disruptions on affected highways
- Damage to structures and vegetation
Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a well-built structure and stay away from windows.
- Do not wait for thunder; take cover immediately.
- Be prepared for wind damage before rain or lightning occurs.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.