Crews from the U.S. Forest Service's Coronado National Forest continued their efforts Thursday evening to contain a new fire on Mount Lemmon.

Now dubbed the Molino 3 fire, the fire started just after 5 p.m. at the 4.5 mile marker of Mount Lemmon Highway.

The estimated size of the fire, visible from parts of Tucson, has increased to approximately 40-50 acres.

However, according to a social media post on the agency's Facebook page, fire activity decreased after sunset, and minimal movement is expected overnight, due to an increase in relative humidity throughout the evening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Residents and visitors in the area are encouraged to consult the interactive Fire and Smoke map at fire.airnow.gov for real-time smoke conditions.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the affected area and exercise caution due to increased firefighting traffic on the road.