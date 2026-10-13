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WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court is once again getting involved in the Trump administration’s effort to block disclosure of information about DOGE's (Department of Government Efficiency) role in slashing federal jobs and remaking the government.

The court on Oct. 13 agreed to decide whether a judge’s ruling about how much information DOGE must turn over to a watchdog group runs afoul of the justice’s previous decision that the original documents request must be narrowed at this stage of the litigation.

In the court’s 2025 response to an emergency appeal from the administration, a majority had said "separation of powers concerns counsel judicial deference and restraint" when directing the executive branch to hand over internal communications.

In its latest appeal, the administration argued that the judge’s revised ruling is still requiring too much disclosure.

The judge has said the information is needed to determine whether DOGE was given enough independent authority that it should be subject to federal disclosure law. The administration has contended DOGE was merely a presidential advisory body, so the Freedom of Information Act doesn’t apply.

Initially led by tech billionaire Elon Musk, DOGE was tasked with overhauling the U.S. government in a myriad of cost-cutting ways.

DOGE upended many corners of the federal government in the first few months of President Donald Trump’s second term.

But a congressional government watchdog office could not corroborate the taxpayer savings claimed by the controversial group.