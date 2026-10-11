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Calls to do more to prevent gun violence and expressions of support for the Erie community and the families of the victims of Friday's mass shooting poured in from anti-violence coalitions from around the U.S. Saturday.

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, through her national gun violence prevention group GIFFORDS, said she is devastated by news of the mass shooting, which occurred Friday just before 4:50 p.m. on the east side of Erie.

“I am devastated to hear that eight people, including two children, were killed in a horrific act of gun violence last night. My heart is with the loved ones and everyone in Erie impacted by this unacceptable tragedy,” Giffords said. “We can’t accept these tragedies as normal. But until leaders everywhere decide to stand up and act, our communities will continue to suffer. Leaders at the local, state, and federal levels have an urgent responsibility to pass commonsense gun laws and save lives.”

Eight people were killed and the ninth, the 45-year-old male gunman, died by way of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah said at a news conference Saturday that the shooter was related to seven of the victims, which included a pregnant mother, a 5-year-old boy and 22-month-old girl. The ninth victim was described as a family friend. A .40-caliber handgun was recovered from the shooter, Lorah said.

'Two young children should be growing up today'

Giffords' foundation noted that Pennsylvania has made "improvements" to its gun safety laws in recent years but still needs to pass other measures, including extreme-risk protection orders and gun-owner licensing requirements, among others.