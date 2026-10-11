A search warrant for his cell phone data revealed that he had searched Google for things like “What is stalking in Texas," “Is it stalking if the victims don’t know you’re stalking them,” “What’s the statute of limitations for stalking,” “What’s the penalty range for that,” and more, Wren said.

“None of the people that he was watching had any idea that this was happening,” she said. “He knew what he was doing; they did not.”

Klein demonstrated a pattern of using “coercive controls” on at least two women he dated, Wren said. That included allegedly threatening to kill himself multiple times in front of children, threatening to set fire to his ex’s car and threatening one of the men she had dated. One of the license plates he searched most frequently was registered to the man he threatened, Wren said.

Klein denied making the threats in his interview with Texas Rangers, and none of these allegations resulted in charges against him. But Wren said her office obtained video of some of his behavior. She said he admitted using Flock to search people for personal reasons and made a series of excuses to justify the misuse.

USA TODAY obtained a police report from 2021 showing that Klein’s wife at the time called the Angelina County Sheriff's Office on him. A deputy logged the call as a “disturbance.” The woman told the deputy that he had revved his truck engine at her in his driveway while she hid behind a tree. Similar incidents had occurred throughout their marriage, she told the deputy, but she said she had not reported them because she did not want it to affect his job.