Tate, who calls himself the “Top G,” no longer holds a position atop the manosphere as he once did. Secondly, the Tates are charged with possession of child pornography, an accusation that raises the specter of the Epstein Files and the president’s association with known pedophiles — the very issue that turned many young voters against him in the first place.

Andrew Tate has lost his crown

Several researchers on the manosphere told USA TODAY Andrew Tate’s realm as the undisputed king of toxic male influencers has come and gone.

Young men around the country talk about Andrew Tate "As if he's so passé and so over," said Cynthia Miller-Idriss, founder of the Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab or PERIL at American University and an authority on the manosphere. "There's nothing different in the content the manosphere delivers today, it's just not him any more."

Equimundo, a nonprofit that researches young men to better understand masculinity, promote gender equality and prevent violence, revealed In their annual 2026 State of the World’s Men report that Andrew Tate was the least liked in a survey list that included popular manosphere figures like Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, Nick Fuentes, and Jake Paul.

Tate is "No longer the dominant cultural figure he was in 2022, and many Gen Z men, especially those who spend time in gaming, streaming and meme-heavy communities, treat him like he's just a corny, repetitive or washed or chopped guy," said Caroline Hayes, a senior technical specialist on digital strategies at Equimundo.

Even some of Tate’s most ardent fans no longer worship him as they once did.