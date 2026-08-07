Another seeks to prohibit foreign nationals from spending money to influence Arizona elections.

There also is something that directs each county to ensure that people who drop off their ballots on election day have the option of having them immediately tabulated there — versus sent elsewhere for later processing — by providing identification.

And there is the language for "valid government-issued proof of identity'' before casting a ballot, "whether voting in person or by any other method.''

It also would put a provision in the Arizona Constitution spelling out that lawmakers or voters can enact future election laws if they are "rationally connected to a legitimate state interest,'' something defined to include timely and accurate results, election security and "preserving public confidence in the integrity of elections.''

"Any of these proposals may be valid — even laudable — as its own amendment,'' wrote attorney Daniel Arellano on behalf of Keating. "But they cannot be bundled into the same up-or-down vote.''

Consider the provision on who can pay for political ads.

"Whether foreign nationals can give or spend money to fund Arizona campaigns has no facial relationship to who may vote, what kind of identification is necessary to vote, how votes are counted, or how legislative power concerning elections is exercised,'' Arellano said. "Barring foreign nationals from influencing Arizona elections does not logically imply, say, counting ballots faster.''

Langhofer, however, said what Keating claims about the requirement to have each issue presented to voters separately is not what the Arizona Constitution requires.