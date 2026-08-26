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A federal judge has struck down a Texas law seeking to restrict drag performances, ruling for a second time that the legislation is unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner ruled on Aug. 25 that Senate Bill 12 is an unconstitutional restriction on speech, violating the First Amendment.

The law, which Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed in June 2023, sought to prohibit "sexually oriented performances" by creating criminal penalties for performers and civil penalties for businesses that host them.

While the law did not specifically mention drag performances, Hittner's ruling noted that legislators touted it as a "drag ban" law from the start.

It has been the subject of a yearslong legal battle, with Hittner originally declaring it unconstitutional in September 2023. An appeals court later allowed it to take effect while sending it back to the district court to reassess it.

Hittner's ruling bars Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from enforcing the law and denies his motion for a new trial.

In a statement on X, Paxton, who is also running for Senate, said he plans to appeal the court's ruling, calling it a "a profoundly flawed decision that endangers our children and is an affront to Texas values."

Brian Klosterboer, a senior staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, which represents the plaintiffs in the case, said: "We celebrate this victory and remain committed to stopping state officials from targeting LGBTQIA+ Texans and making our state less free and fair."

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