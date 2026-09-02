Taylor said all of that is unrelated to the investigation.

"We were tasked to investigate whether there was a bribery or fraud that occurred in exchange for Simon Kottoor's donations to Katie Hobbs in exchange for a rate increase,'' he said. "No evidence exists that we found to prove those claims.''

Timing questioned

The criticism of Mayes' findings comes as there are two other investigations going on.

One is being conducted by the Auditor General's Office, which is an arm of the Republican-controlled Legislature, with help from Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, a Republican. House Republicans also have hired a private attorney to conduct their own probe.

But Shope said there is nothing wrong with Republicans having a press conference to publicly question and criticize Mayes' investigation. Nor does Shope think he and his GOP colleagues should wait for the results of those other inquiries before raising questions about Mayes' probe.

"It seems like what we received late last week from the AG's office was anything but complete,'' he said.

"That's one of the reasons we're here asking for the files,'' Shope said, saying that with all the information Mayes said her office gathered, "there does appear to be things that have been left out.''

Taylor said the report only included conclusions where statements could be corroborated with documents and other evidence.